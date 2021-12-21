The following is a look back at North Texas' run to the Frisco Football Classic. The Mean Green will face Miami (Ohio) on Thursday at Toyota Stadium.
UNT 2021 highlight reel
A five-game winning streak
North Texas was in a tough spot after it lost six straight games to fall to 1-6. UNT needed to win its remaining five games to become bowl eligible with six wins. That is exactly what the Mean Green did. The last of those wins was the biggest, a 45-23 upset of 15th-ranked UTSA.
Dramatic improvement defensively
The Mean Green’s hopes to break through for their first winning season since 2019 rested largely on their ability to improve defensively after allowing 42.8 points per game last season. UNT reached that goal under new coordinator Phil Bennett and cut that figure to 27.5.
Growth in the running game
UNT elected to lean on its running game to power its offense after struggling early in the year. The move paid dividends for the Mean Green, who averaged 245.3 rushing yards per game in the regular season. DeAndre Torrey led UNT with 1,215 yards.
North Texas 6-6 (5-3 C-USA)
UNT 44, Northwestern St. 14
UNT opened its season by rolling to a win over Northwestern State. The Mean Green led 17-14 late in the first half before scoring 27 unanswered points to close the game. Running back DeAndre Torrey rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns to lead UNT.
SMU 35, UNT 12
The Mean Green led SMU 6-0 early and held the Mustangs scoreless until late in the first half when Tanner Mordecai hit Rashee Rice for a 62-yard touchdown. The Mustangs pulled away in the second half, despite a terrific game from Roderic Burns. The wide receiver caught 12 passes for 141 yards.
UAB 40, UNT 6
UNT lost its opening game in Conference USA play to UAB at Apogee Stadium, where the Mean Green struggled to get anything going offensively. Linebacker Tyreke Davis posted one of his best games of the season against the Thundering Herd. Davis finished with 8.0 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss and a sack.
Louisiana Tech 24, UNT 17
The Mean Green dropped their second straight game to open C-USA play when they lost at Louisiana Tech. UNT fell behind 24-0 and never recovered, despite a solid game from linebacker KD Davis. The junior finished with 8.0 tackles, including 3.0 tackles for loss. The Mean Green shut Louisiana Tech out in the second half.
Missouri 48, UNT 35
UNT faced one of its biggest tests of the season at Missouri. The Mean Green came into the day with a 4-36 all-time record against SEC teams and never threatened to break through against the Tigers. UNT trailed 41-14 in the fourth quarter before scoring 21 points late. Austin Aune threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns.
Marshall 49, UNT 21
The Mean Green fell to 0-3 in C-USA play following a loss to Marshall. UNT struggled to get anything going offensively and racked up 17 penalties for 161 yards. One of the bright spots for UNT was the play of defensive end Gabriel Murphy, who finished with 6.0 tackles and forced a fumble when he sacked quarterback Grant Wells.
Liberty 35, UNT 26
UNT lost its sixth straight game when it failed to hang on to a 26-14 lead in the second half. The Flames scored 21 unanswered points to close the game and pull away for the win. Defensive tackle Dion Novil finished with 5.0 tackles and 1.5 sacks in one of his best performances of his final season with the Mean Green.
UNT 30, Rice 24 (OT)
The Mean Green began their run of five straight wins to become bowl eligible when they pulled out a win over Rice in overtime in Houston. UNT shut out the Owls on their possession. UNT capitalized when Ayo Adeyi scored on a 1-yard run to give UNT the win. Adeyi rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns for the Mean Green.
UNT 38, Southern Miss 14
UNT won its second straight game when it rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to beat Southern Miss. The Mean Green lost running back DeAndre Torrey to injury early and was forced to turn to Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale. Both came through and cleared the 100-yard mark. Johnson finished with 119 yards and a touchdown.
UNT 20, UTEP 17
The Mean Green pulled out a thrilling last-second win over UTEP. The Mean Green had the ball at their 18-yard line with 49 seconds left after the Miners tied the game up at 17-17. Austin Aune found Detraveon Brown open deep for a 58-yard pass that set up Ethan Mooney’s 27-yard game-winning field goal.
UNT 49, Florida International 7
UNT moved within one game of becoming bowl eligible by blowing out Florida International in Miami. The Mean Green scored touchdowns on six straight possessions beginning in the second quarter. Running back Ikaika Ragsdale rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown to lead UNT, which finished with 611 total yards.
UNT 45, UTSA 23
The Mean Green secured a bowl berth with a win over UTSA. The Roadrunners came into the day ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll. UNT capitalized on its first opportunity to host a ranked team at Apogee Stadium behind defensive end Grayson Murphy, who posted 3.0 sacks and forced a fumble.