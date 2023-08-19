The quarterback battle that has been the story of the North Texas football team’s fall camp might finally be coming to an end.
The Mean Green are set to hold their last full scrimmage of camp tonight, a workout that will be closed to the media.
Chandler Rogers, Stone Earle and Jace Ruder entered the fall in a three-way battle for the starting job.
That battle is still going on, at least for now.
“We need to get through this last scrimmage and get reps for all three guys,” UNT coach Eric Morris said Friday. “They know that at the end of this thing, we’re going to make a call and roll with it.”
UNT’s coaches have held their cards close to the vest throughout the offseason, but there have been a few telling comments and performances in the few workouts that were open to the media over the last few months.
Ruder was seemingly done as a viable option until he strung together a few solid practices in the spring. Rogers had the best spring game and seemed like the favorite to win the job heading into the fall.
Earle improved his accuracy after working on his delivery over the summer and has come on late.
Here are some thoughts on where all three stand heading into tonight’s scrimmage.
Chandler Rogers — Turning to the junior transfer makes sense for UNT for a host of reasons.
Rogers is by far the most proven quarterback UNT has on the roster. He threw for 3,704 yards and 24 touchdowns with the Warhawks. He is also a Morris recruit.
UNT’s head coach inherited both Ruder and Earle.
Here’s the concern with Rogers: Why hasn’t he won the job at this point?
Morris originally said he wanted to name a starter by the end of spring practice. The decision has since been pushed back to what is pretty much the last minute, if UNT is in fact still considering its options and not just putting off announcing its plans to keep all three of its quarterbacks engaged.
It wouldn’t be surprising if UNT comes out in the next few days and names Rogers its starter.
There are just too many reasons it makes sense.
Stone Earle — If Earle wins this job, it’ll be one of the great upset stories in recent UNT history.
Earle played in 11 games at Abilene Christian, which competes on the FCS level, before transferring to UNT. He threw for 1,216 yards in 2021, when six of his 13 touchdown passes came against Louisiana College.
Earle started seven games for ACU, including a 56-9 loss to SMU that year, when the Wildcats finished 5-6. He was UNT’s change-of-pace quarterback last season.
The fact Earle is in the race at all is a testament to his dedication and how much he has improved. His accuracy is at another level this fall.
Morris and UNT officials have made the point of saying that Earle is very much in the mix to start.
The feeling going into the fall was that he would have to outplay Rogers by a mile to win the job.
He’ll have the chance to make his case tonight.
Jace Ruder — Ruder played well throughout the spring but seems to have fallen back a bit in the race this summer.
He’ll need a big night to thrust himself back into contention.
Ruder has all the tools and shows flashes of potential at times. One just has to wonder if he let his only chance slip away.
Ruder started the first four games of the 2021 season before giving way to Austin Aune, who brought UNT back from a 1-6 start with five straight wins.
That run landed the Mean Green in a bowl game and set Aune up for his run as UNT’s starter that came to an end last season.
The Mean Green have been in the market for a new starter since and will arrive at a decision soon — possibly tonight.
