The North Texas softball team is losing one of its longtime assistant coaches.
Dillon Bryant confirmed on Tuesday that he is leaving the program after three seasons to pursue other opportunities.
“Opportunity knocked,” Bryant said. “North Texas is a great program. I have no ill will. I love the coaching staff and the players. The roughest part was leaving the players and breaking the news to them. It was a family and life decision.”
Bryant coached UNT’s outfielders and assisted with the team’s offensive approach.
The Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season title last spring and finished in a tie with Louisiana Tech for the championship in 2019.
Bryant also worked under UNT coach Rodney DeLong at Austin Peay and Cameron.
“Dillon is a great friend and coach,” DeLong said. “We have worked together for a long time. He will be missed for sure. I am in full support of his new endeavors and wish him the very best.”
Bryant credited DeLong and UNT athletic director Wren Baker with making his time with the Mean Green enjoyable.
“I loved my time here working under Wren and Rodney,” Bryant said. “They were great to me. We did something special here. It was awesome. North Texas will continue to play on a championship level.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.