Brad Stracke art

Longtime North Texas men's golf coach Brad Stracke has left the school to pursue other opportunities. UNT announced Stracke's departure on Friday.

 UNT sports information

Brad Stracke has left the North Texas golf program, ending the tenure of one of the school’s longtime head coaches.

