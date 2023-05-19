Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 6:22 pm
Longtime North Texas men's golf coach Brad Stracke has left the school to pursue other opportunities. UNT announced Stracke's departure on Friday.
Brad Stracke has left the North Texas golf program, ending the tenure of one of the school’s longtime head coaches.
Stracke had spent 15 seasons guiding the Mean Green’s men’s team. He took over the program in December of 2008.
UNT athletic director Jared Mosley announced that Stracke has left to pursue other opportunities on Friday and said that a national search for a new coach would begin immediately.
The Mean Green recently finished fourth in the Conference USA tournament and sent Vicente Marzilio to the Norman Regional of the NCAA tournament.
“I enjoyed my time at UNT,” Stracke said in a statement. “We set multiple records during my tenure, and I would like to thank my players, friends, and family for all the support along the way.”
Some of the best players in UNT golf history played for Stracke, including Carlos Ortiz and Sebastian Munoz. Both went on to play on the PGA Tour.
UNT has invested heavily in its men’s and women’s golf programs in recent years. The school opened Bruzzy’s UNT Golf Facility, a $3 million on-campus venue, in the fall of 2021.
The UNT women’s team won its third straight Conference USA title this spring.
UNT is making the move to the American Athletic Conference this summer. The school’s men’s team will look to replicate the success its women’s team has enjoyed in its new league.
“I am grateful for Brad’s commitment to our student-athletes during his time as head coach at UNT,” Mosley said. “I am thankful for him leading our program and wish him all the best moving forward.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
