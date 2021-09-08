North Texas defensive coordinator Phil Bennett watches players practice at Apogee Stadium earlier this year. Bennett played a key role in helping UNT revive its series with SMU back in 2005. The teams will meet again on Saturday in Dallas.
North Texas and SMU will face off once again on Saturday at Ford Stadium in Dallas.
The series between the teams has long been one of the most important on the Mean Green's long-term schedule. Unfortunately, it's also been an on-again, off-again affair. UNT and SMU first met in 1922 but have played just 40 times since.
The Mean Green and Mustangs hadn’t met in years when Phil Bennett was the coach at SMU back in the early 2000s. He decided that had to change. Fortunately, he knew someone at UNT who felt the same way in Darrell Dickey, who was the Mean Green’s head coach at the time.
Bennett, who is now UNT’s defensive coordinator, has been close friends with Dickey dating back to their time as assistant coaches at LSU from 1991-93.
Together they helped revive the series, along with the administrators at their respective schools. Former UNT athletic director Rick Villarreal and former SMU athletic director Jim Copeland also played key roles.
UNT coach Seth Littrell and athletic director Wren Baker both said the UNT-SMU series is good for both schools. They hope to see it continue.
Speaking of the series, we now have a better idea of how this year’s matchup will shape up following Littrell’s Tuesday press conference. Quarterback Jace Ruder has won the starting job after a solid debut outing against Northwestern State. He will be under center for UNT’s game against the Mustangs.