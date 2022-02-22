North Texas will officially bid farewell to a group of players who helped make one of the memorable moments in program history possible this week.
UNT will face Southern Miss on Thursday and Louisiana Tech on Saturday, which will mark senior day for Thomas Bell, Mardrez McBride and JJ Murray. All three were key contributors last season when the Mean Green won the Conference USA tournament and went on to upset Purdue for the first NCAA tournament win in program history.
The Mean Green aren’t looking at the final home games of the season as the end of the road.
“We’re hoping to play basketball a long time with this team,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “The focus hasn’t been about how you approach the end, it’s how you approach the beginning. We are looking at it as a journey and are trying to take advantage of each and every day.”
UNT has done a heck of a job so far.
The Mean Green (20-4) enter their game against Southern Miss having won 12 straight games to move to 13-1 in Conference USA play. UNT moved a huge step closer to wrapping up a conference title for the third straight season last week when Tylor Perry hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Mean Green to a 58-57 win over UAB.
The Blazers appeared to be one of the only teams in the league with a realistic chance to run down UNT.
Middle Tennessee leads C-USA’s East Division at 11-3 and is the closest team to UNT in the overall league standings now. Both UAB and Louisiana Tech are 10-4.
UNT’s win over UAB came on the heels of a win at Florida Atlantic, another East Division contender that is 8-6 in league play.
UNT’s players credited their road sweep to sticking to what has worked throughout the season.
“We tried to do our best to stick to principles and pay attention to detail with the game plan,” Bell said. “There are going to be fights on the road. We tried to do our best to stay together, and when things get tough, to stay composed.”
UNT plans to do the same in its game against Southern Miss, a team that has struggled all year. The Golden Eagles (6-21) are 1-13 in C-USA play and have lost 10 straight.
“Southern Miss has been in every game,” McCasland said. “They have a great physicality and talent level that put them in position to win games. Like we learned, you have to learn to win. That’s the hard part of our league. It’s not very forgiving.”
UNT has continued to win, despite those challenges.
The Mean Green’s run has put them on track for what should be a special final home game for their seniors.
UNT just has bigger goals it is aiming for past that game.
“Our focus honestly is where we are when conference play ends,” McCasland said. “The only way you can get better is to win games as they come down the schedule.”
UNT not celebrating poll votes
UNT picked up two votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week.
The milestone is not one McCasland and his players are celebrating.
“What you want to do is to be in the last poll, which is the only one that matters,” McCasland said. “If you’re in the last pole, it means you put yourself in position all the way to the end. The last one comes out in April. That is the one we care about.”
Women’s basketball UNT feeling confident heading into key game
UNT has quickly turned its season around by winning six straight games.
That run has set up a critical clash with Southern Miss on Thursday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
The Mean Green (14-10) are in a tie with Southern Miss atop the C-USA West Division standings at 8-6.
“I’m feeling pretty confident,” UNT guard Jazion Jackson said. “Our defense is much better than it was when we played them the first time. That is one thing we will key in on.”
UNT pulled out a 72-66 win in the teams’ first meeting this season behind Quincy Noble’s 11 fourth-quarter points.
The Mean Green have continued to improve since that win. UNT lost its next two games before catching fire the last few weeks to move into position to take sole possession of the division lead.
“I like our consistency,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “Our defensive game has been on for a few weeks and we have been executing well offensively.”
Noble is averaging 14.8 points per game to lead UNT, which knows it will have to be at its best to complete the season sweep of Southern Miss.
The Golden Eagles outscored UNT 46-22 in the paint in their first meeting.
“It’s always a tough and physical game,” Mitchell said. “I watched our last game and both teams looked fatigued at the end because of how physical it gets. They show up and give their best. They have a strong inside presence that demands that we be at our best.”
Softball UNT to face Texas on Wednesday
UNT will face Texas on Wednesday in Austin fresh off a dominating run through the Tracy Beard College Classic in Melissa over the weekend.
The Mean Green (7-2) won all four of their games in the event behind pitcher Ashley Peters. The junior posted a 3-0 record with a save in the event and was named Conference USA’s Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
The Purdue transfer posted 13 strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter while posting a 0.60 ERA.
“It’s a good weekend anytime you go 4-0,” UNT coach Rodney Delong said after the tournament. “No matter who you play, Division I softball is tough. We faced some adversity this weekend and came back from behind in a couple of games. We still have a couple of things to iron out with our pitching this weekend, but we hit the ball well.”
Tennis UNT aiming to extend C-USA winning streak
UNT will look to extend its perfect start to the Conference USA season this weekend, when the Mean Green take on Marshall and Florida International at the Waranch Tennis Complex.
UNT (7-2) will face Marshall at 2 p.m. on Friday before taking on FIU at noon on Sunday.
The Mean Green won their first two conference matches against UTSA and Middle Tennessee earlier this month.
UNT split its matches last weekend. The Mean Green fell to Liberty before bouncing back to beat South Florida.
Track and field UNT turns attention to outdoor season
UNT will turn its attention to the outdoor season following the C-USA Indoor Championships over the weekend.
Alec Esposito finished second in the mile in 4:08.88 and Samir Williams second in the 60 meters at 6.75 to lead UNT.
The Mean Green men finished sixth in the team standings while the UNT women finished 13th.
UNT will open the outdoor season on March 11, when they host UTA for a dual meet.