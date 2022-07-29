Seth Littrell knew his players had spent a whole lot of time preparing for the opening of fall practice and the challenges of what promises to be a long few weeks under the August sun.
The North Texas coach was pleased with the way all that work paid off when the Mean Green hit the field for the first time on Friday.
“It was a good start,” Littrell said. “The energy was great. That is the process of what they have been doing all summer. It’s the best work since I have been here throughout the summer.
“You could tell guys worked hard in the weight room with our strength staff and also in the film room so they understand what we are doing.”
UNT is hoping a solid first workout is a sign of what is to come as it prepares for its season opener at UTEP on Aug. 27. The Mean Green are coming off a 6-7 season that culminated with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT has played in a bowl game in five of its six seasons under Littrell. The Mean Green won their last five regular-season games a year ago to become bowl eligible.
That run was all the more impressive when one considers the host of key players UNT lost to injury. Running back Oscar Adaway III was back on the field after missing all of last year and was among a few players who returned to action.
“It’s good seeing a lot of fresh faces out there — guys who are back from injuries and newcomers,” Littrell said. “Practice was pretty crisp for it being day one.”
UNT’s players could sense that they carried over some of the momentum they had late last season.
Austin Aune, the quarterback who guided UNT on its winning streak late last season, was back with the first-team offense. Linebacker KD Davis, the leader of UNT’s defense, was also back on the field.
The return of both players added to the continuity the Mean Green showed.
“All the guys were on the same page,” safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner said. “That was the most encouraging “
UNT will look to build on that outing in the next few days.
“We came out with a lot of energy and supported each other in getting better,” UNT offensive lineman Manase Mose said. “There are going to be mistakes on day one, but we will improve and keep growing.”
