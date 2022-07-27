ARLINGTON – Conference media days usually mark the beginning when it comes to college football.
That was the case Wednesday when Conference USA’s coaches and players gathered at Globe Life Field to discuss the 2022 season that is now just weeks away.
There was plenty of talk about this season and where the league is headed.
For North Texas and five other teams that are leaving C-USA for the American Athletic Conference next summer, there was also some discussion of the end.
The Mean Green have had quite the run in C-USA that will soon come to a close.
UNT has played in six bowl games since joining the league in 2013.
The challenge for UNT is to go out with a bang, one that will give the Mean Green momentum heading into a new league.
“They’re all important,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said of seasons in college football. “Conference USA is a really good conference with a lot of great coaches and a lot of great players. It’s going to be very competitive and a battle throughout the season. We have to focus on the task at hand and that is fall camp.”
UNT’s players will report Thursday before practice begins Friday.
Littrell and his players enter fall drills off a 6-7 season that culminated with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT heads into its season opener at UTEP on Aug. 27 looking for its first winning season since the second of back-to-back nine-win campaigns in 2018.
UNT enters camp with high expectations after what Littrell described as a terrific offseason.
“I’m really excited about this group and what they have done in this offseason to prepare and continue to build our culture and leadership,” Littrell said. “The way they have worked has been awesome to watch. Our culture has been as good as it has been in a long time, maybe since I have been here.”
UNT brings back several of its top players from a year ago, including two who elected to return for an additional season. Linebacker KD Davis was a first-team All-C-USA selection last season and represented the Mean Green at media day.
Offensive lineman Manase Mose is also back after earning second-team all-league honors.
Both could have moved on as graduate transfers but elected to return.
Davis briefly entered the NCAA transfer portal before deciding to return to UNT. He visited Texas A&M and Ole Miss, a pair of Southeastern Conference schools, before rejoining the Mean Green.
“A lot of people say that is one of the best conferences in college football,” Davis said of the SEC. “You can get the same level of exposure in C-USA as you can at those schools. I told my teammates it was cool, but everything you want to achieve you can do it here.”
UNT heads into fall practice with a lot of confidence in what it can accomplish in its last season in C-USA.
The Mean Green won a bowl game in their first season in the league back in 2013, when UNT upended UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl. Davis is hoping to help UNT end its tenure in the league the same way.
“We have had ups and downs,” Davis said. “I want to help us maintain our level of play and put everything into a bowl game.”