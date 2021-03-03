The opening days of spring practice have been a feeling-out process for North Texas.
Five new assistant coaches were on the field Monday, when there was one other notable change. Special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler has left the program to take over in the same capacity at Tennessee.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has often cited team chemistry as a key to success and believes the Mean Green are off to a good start, despite a host of staff changes.
UNT will have six new coaches next season. Those newcomers will outnumber the five coaches who return, a group that will include Littrell.
“I feel as good as I have felt in a long time,” Littrell said. “There’s no doubt we’ll be pulling the rope in the same direction. I love the energy within our coaching staff.”
UNT is hoping that energy will translate to its players as the Mean Green look to build on a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Littrell brought in a whole new defensive staff under the direction of coordinator Phil Bennett. Ekeler’s departure leaves UNT facing the prospect of having three new coordinators next season.
Littrell promoted Mike Bloesch from co-offensive coordinator to offensive coordinator following last season.
That change isn’t nearly as dramatic as the one UNT is working through on the defensive side of the ball but does add to the challenges the Mean Green face as coaches and players get to know each other.
“What I’ve noticed so far is these coaches are going to come in every day and give us their all, so we’ve got to give them our all,” linebacker KD Davis said. “They’re holding us to a high standard and not allowing anything less. That will help make us a better defense.”
That defensive staff has a host of ties that have helped it come together quickly. One of Littrell’s first moves after hiring Bennett was to bring on Jim Gush, the former SMU coach’s right-hand man.
Gush will coach UNT’s linebackers and has spent 18 seasons working under Bennett at Baylor, SMU, Kansas State and Iowa State.
Cornerbacks coach Jarred Holley played for Bennett at Pittsburgh. Defensive line coach Matt Passwaters is set to marry Bennett’s daughter, Madeline Bennett, next month.
“There’s no doubt whenever you’ve been together through some of the wars and game-like scenarios it’s much easier,” Littrell said. “You know people’s personalities.
“The chemistry comes along a lot quicker.”
UNT’s staff remained intact on the offensive side of the ball outside of the addition of quarterbacks coach Blake Joseph. UNT didn’t have a quarterbacks coach last season after Tate Wallis stepped down before the Mean Green’s opener.
“Offensively, we’ve had some guys now who have been together,” Littrell said. “We’ve kept that continuity.”
The newcomers to UNT’s staff have fit in with the coaches who returned.
“They are great coaches and great men,” Littrell said. “We have the same philosophies of how we coach and how we get things accomplished.
“I’ve been able to sit in the defensive meeting rooms and hear their language and how they interact with each other. That’s been fun for me.”
UNT’s players have also benefitted from those meetings as the Mean Green look to build chemistry with a new group of assistant coaches.
“A lot of a lot of things on the field correlate to having trust in coaches,” running back DeAndre Torrey said. “You have to develop that, so guys know why they’re doing what they’re doing and believe that they’re doing the right thing.
“As long as we keep coming out to practice every day, work hard and compete, those relationships will develop.”