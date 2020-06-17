Seth Littrell has tried to look for positives over the last few weeks as his team has dealt with the shutdown in college athletics caused by the spread of COVID-19.
Maybe the most important upside is how a handful of his players have been forced into leadership roles during one of the oddest times in recent program history.
UNT’s coaches and players didn’t have the chance to gradually settle into roles during spring practice, a time when they would have spent hours on the practice field and in meeting rooms. Their interactions were limited to video calls, phone calls and texting until the first of four waves of about 30 players returned to campus on June 8. A second group of 30 reported Monday.
“It’s forced guys to communicate better,” Littrell said in a teleconference last week. “That will help them become stronger leaders.”
UNT was hit hard by graduation and staff turnover after last season and needs a new batch of leaders to emerge as it looks to rebound from a 4-8 season.
The Mean Green had 11 members on its leadership council last season. Seven of those players were seniors, including quarterback Mason Fine and defensive end LaDarius Hamilton. The two veterans set the tone for the team in addition to ranking as two of the program’s top players for the last several years.
UNT also has five new assistant coaches, including three new coordinators. Clint Bowen has taken over as UNT’s defensive coordinator, while Mike Ekeler is coaching the Mean Green’s special teams.
Littrell added Mike Bloesch as a co-offensive coordinator. Tommy Mainord served as a co-offensive coordinator last season and will remain in that capacity.
UNT closed its athletic facilities in March and is still in the process of bringing its full team back to campus. The school’s coaches returned June 3.
UNT has its key players in for its summer conditioning program now but still has two waves of players yet to report. Freshmen and scholarship players not included in the first two waves will report on Monday. The remainder of the players on UNT’s roster will arrive on July 13.
UNT’s coaches and players haven’t had an opportunity for in-person interaction until recently. What Littrell has seen thus far gives him confidence that the returning members of his leadership council — linebacker Tyreke Davis, defensive lineman Dion Novil, running back Evan Johnson and deep snapper Nate Durham — will fill the leadership void. UNT will look to that group and a few other key veterans to continue the growth in team chemistry Littrell saw during the shutdown.
“I like more face-to-face interaction,” Littrell said. “We all do, but we have been bonding the whole time. We were shut down, but have had virtual meetings, Zoom meetings, leadership meetings and staff meetings the whole time. It’s not like we haven’t been bonding through this process and can’t make something positive out of it. We can still become tighter as a team and be better through this than when we left.”