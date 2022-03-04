Roderick Brown bounded down the steps toward the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility on Friday morning, his enthusiasm readily apparent.
"It's game time," the defensive tackle bellowed. "It's football."
The Mean Green endured a somewhat bitter wait following their loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic in December for spring practice to come around. That time finally arrived on a pleasantly cool day.
"We had great energy,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. "We have a lot of guys back who understand what it is supposed to look like in practice. It was fun to watch some of the young guys who got a lot of reps last year as well.
"The execution was pretty good for it being day 1."
UNT came into spring motivated following another bowl loss, this time a 27-14 setback against the RedHawks. The Mean Green have played in a bowl game in five of the last six seasons but have yet to break through.
The opportunity to change that is what drives the Mean Green following a 6-7 campaign that saw the Mean Green win their last five regular season games.
"The bowl loss motivated us," wide receiver Roderic Burns said. "We are about championships — conference championships and bowl championships. That's the goal. That left a sour taste in our mouths."
A host of issues helped prevent UNT from breaking through. The Mean Green have turned their attention to several of them, with team discipline being at the top of the list.
"Attention to detail and understanding the mentality it takes are our points of emphasis," Littrell said. "There is a reason we finished out the regular season the way we did. Our mentality was better. We were a physical football team and were in it together.
"My big thing is continuing to grow and build as a team, sticking together as a team and continuing to build the foundation that you need to win championships."
North Texas opened spring practice on Friday morning at the Lovelace & McNatt Families P…
UNT brought in a host of transfers in the offseason who are expected to help the Mean Green reach that goal. Several of them caught the eye of Littrell and UNT's veteran players on the opening day of practice.
Jay Maclin, a wide receiver who last played at Missouri, made several impressive catches on the opening day of practice.
"We have a couple of guys who are impressing," Burns said. "Maclin and some of the young guys are stepping up. They are all going to help us have a great season."
Defensive end Tom Trieb also played well and won a few one-on-one battles with tackle Kaci Moreka, who is in position to start.
“Tom is a big, physical guy who can run,” Littrell said. “We did 20-yard starts the other day and he was in the top six. He has quick-twitch abilities, is strong and ready to play. He’s smart and loves ball.”
Wide receiver Tommy Bush is also expected to play a key role after missing all but the first two games of last season with a leg injury. He was back on the field Friday as UNT looks to ease him back into practice.
"It was nice to see Tommy out," Littrell said. "We have been excited about him. He figured it out last season and was starting to play faster.
"He has worked hard and rehabbed hard. We have to keep him healthy and keep developing him. He has a high ceiling and can help us a lot."
Who will deliver the ball to Bush is a question UNT will answer over the course of the spring in a four-way battle between returning starter Austin Aune, Jace Ruder and transfers Stone Earle and JD Head.
“There is a lot of competition out there,” Burns said. “You’re going to get good balls from all of them. You have to make your play.”
UNT also had a few players who made their debuts at new positions. Bryce Drummond moved from quarterback to linebacker. He played both in high school and is making the transition to defense in the offseason.
“When you look at Drummond run around, he’s very athletic and has good lateral movement,” Littrell said. “He played linebacker in the past and was all-state. We talked in the offseason. He wants to get on the field and help this team win. He felt like he could do more there. He has a high ceiling at linebacker, more than he did at quarterback.”
Chris Wright is working with UNT’s devils, a hybrid linebacker-defensive end spot and also looked good on the first day of drills.
“Chris has a high ceiling and is very talented,” Littrell said. “I’m excited about guys like him getting more opportunities and growing. A lot of it is them gaining confidence.”
Those players took the first steps toward that goal in the opening of spring practice as UNT aims for another bowl appearance and that elusive bowl win.
"We need to come together as a team," linebacker Larry Nixon III said. "We can be better than we were last year. We need to do a better job of communicating and have our leaders lead us."