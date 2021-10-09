COLUMBIA, Mo. — North Texas knew it was in for a challenge in its game against Missouri on Saturday at Faurot Field.
SEC teams have high-level athletes all over the field who are capable of breaking a big play any time.
Those talented players came up with more than enough of those game-changing plays to help the Tigers race past UNT 48-35 on Saturday.
Tyler Badie broke free for a 52-yard touchdown run in the first half, when JJ Hester also caught a 41-yard scoring strike from Connor Bazelak. Those plays helped Missouri run out to a 31-7 lead.
Dawson Dowling added a 60-yard touchdown run late.
“Our defense played hard, but made a couple of errors,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “The stretch play hurt us. That is something we worked on all week. We have to go back to the drawing board, keep practicing and getting better. I like this team and our fight, but we have to play smarter.”
UNT actually ended up outgaining Missouri in total yards 493-474.
“We didn’t tackle well and gave up explosive plays,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “We have to stick to our technique and make tackles.
“That happens every week with the big plays. We have to eliminate those.”
UNT reached that goal in the second half and shut the Tigers out in the third quarter. By then it too late.
“We executed and tackled pretty well in the second half,” Davis said. “We have to play the entire game like that. We have to keep our heads up and keep improving.”
Briefly …
UNT was without two players who started each of its first four games due to injury. Neither linebacker Kevin Wood nor cornerback Quinn Whitlock made the trip to Columbia.
UNT was also without backup running back Ikaika Ragsdale.
Wood came into the week in a tie with fellow linebacker Tyreke Davis for second among UNT players with 25 tackles. Whitlock ranked fifth with 16 tackles.
Ragsdale ranked second among UNT players with 116 rushing yards.
Tyreke Davis faced a friend and former teammate in Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove. Both played at Ryan.
Davis finished with six tackles, while Dove caught four passes for 20 yards.
