North Texas linebacker KD Davis spent weeks watching some of the key players who helped guide the Mean Green to the Frisco Football Classic last season leave the team one after another.
Defensive ends Grayson Murphy and Gabriel Murphy elected to transfer. So did starting right tackle Jacob Brammer.
Davis considered following them before deciding to return for a fifth season. UNT will ramp up preparations for coach Seth Littrell’s seventh season on Friday, when Davis and the Mean Green open spring practice.
“I wanted to stay true to coach Littrell,” Davis said. “He has been here the entire time I have been here. It wasn’t an easy decision. The bond I have with him and [defensive coordinator] Phil Bennett makes this the best option for me.”
Davis’ return is just one reason Littrell and his players are confident as spring drills begin. UNT underwent a significant offseason overhaul as far as its roster goes.
UNT brought in a host of high-profile transfers, including wide receiver Jay Maclin (Missouri) and quarterbacks JD Head (Louisiana Tech) and Stone Earle (Abilene Christian).
All three are among a handful of transfers who will participate in spring practice.
“We are excited to see those guys in spring,” Littrell said. “We feel really good about our roster and where we are at. We will have to continue to grow and develop our players. We also need to stay healthy.”
UNT’s roster is far from set as spring practice begins. Littrell said the program still has eight scholarships left and is anticipating more players entering the transfer portal over the next few weeks as spring practice gets underway across the country.
UNT is still looking for help at offensive tackle, the offensive skill positions and maybe at linebacker.
“The portal is a two-way street,” Littrell said. “Guys can go in and we can recruit from there.
“We will continue to work with it.”
UNT is aiming to end up in a place where it has an opportunity to build on a 6-7 season that culminated in a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic. The Mean Green won their final five games of the regular season before falling to the RedHawks.
UNT’s players believe they have the ability to build on that five-game run and break through for the Mean Green’s first winning season since a 9-4 finish in 2018.
“The momentum we got going late last year was big for us,” quarterback Austin Aune said. “We have guys who are hungry to prove themselves again.
“We are excited to see what we’ve got.”
Aune will be at the center of one of the biggest storylines of spring practice as he looks to hold on to the starting job. The former Argyle standout threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns while starting nine game last season.
Jace Ruder started UNT’s other four games and will also be in a four-way race for the job that will also include transfers Earle and Head.
Those players will work under offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch. Littrell moved Bloesch from offensive line coach to quarterbacks coach in the offseason.
Littrell is confident the move will work out for a couple of reasons. He brought in veteran offensive line coach Randy Clements to take over the Mean Green’s offensive front.
Littrell also feels good about Bloesch’s ability to work with quarterbacks. Longtime graduate assistant and former UNT quarterback Quinn Shanbour is back to assist with their growth.
“We wanted to get a guy in the quarterback room who is on the same page and understands what we are trying to get accomplished,” Littrell said. “We have Quinn, who is helping in the quarterback room with some of the other pieces of the puzzle.”
Bloesch took over for Blake Joseph, who left the staff late last season.
The transition has been a smooth one.
“It hasn’t been too big of an adjustment with Bloesch,” Aune said. “He’s done a great job so far in meetings. We have been on the same page with him in the same room.”
UNT enters spring practice having already gone through a significant transition defensively last season under coordinator Phil Bennett. The Mean Green showed dramatic signs of progress last season, when UNT allowed 27.5 points per game, down from 42.8 in 2020.
“Being in our second year under coach Bennett will help a lot,” Davis said. “I have never been around anyone like him with his intensity and love for the game.”
UNT has added a few key mid-term transfers who will have a chance to make an impact for the Mean Green defensively. The Mean Green are planning to play JUCO transfer Tom Trieb at defensive end, where he could help fill the void left when the Murphy twins entered the transfer portal.
Littrell said he is also excited about transfer defensive backs Zahodri Jackson (Utah State) and Nick Nakwaasah (Central Arkansas).
Davis will help lead UNT’s defense and the team as a whole after electing to return for another season with the Mean Green.
“I want to lead the team and win a championship,” Davis said. “It starts now in workouts and how we approach every day wanting to get better. We want to be coached up and get ready for fall.”