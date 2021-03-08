North Texas has a whole lot of work to do when it comes to its defense this spring.
UNT coach Seth Littrell changed out his entire defensive staff when he brought on coordinator Phil Bennett. If that wasn't enough, Bennett is putting in an entirely new scheme.
The Mean Green have had just a week to work through those changes and has already seen what Littrell described as significant progress on Monday during his weekly teleconference.
"They've done a really good job so far of getting things installed," Littrell said of Bennett and his staff. "Players are doing a great job of paying attention in meetings and carrying it over to the field. I'm pleased where we're at so far defensively after only four practices."
UNT is hoping that progress is a sign of what is to come this fall as it looks to build on a 4-6 season that culminated with a 56-28 loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
That loss was one of several tough outings defensively for UNT last season, when the Mean Green allowed 42.8 points per game.
Littrell knows UNT will have to perform at a much higher level to get to where it wants to go. That is why the Mean Green's growth in a new system is one of the biggest storylines of the spring.
Bennett said earlier this spring that he will move UNT from the 3-3-5 it has used the last several years to a multi-front system. UNT will employ a four-man and three-man defensive line depending on the offense it is facing and the situation.
UNT's players are enjoying the transition.
"They're really excited, and not only about the scheme," Littrell said. "They're excited with our coaching staff. Coach Bennett does a great job of have a lot of energy. The way he coaches out on the field and the meetings has been awesome, along with the rest of his staff.
"The players are feeding off that and having a lot of fun out there on the practice field."
Several of those players have caught Littrell's attention. He has been particularly pleased with UNT's defensive backfield.
John Davis, who has played both cornerback and safety, has played well, as has cornerback Quinn Whitlock.
Littrell has also been pleased with his linebackers.
"They're showing that they've got a lot of speed, are athletic and can run," Littrell said.
Littrell wants to see Novil in right spot
One of the biggest turn of events in the offseason for UNT was defensive tackle Dion Novil electing to use the additional season of eligibility granted by the NCAA.
The Abilene native was a first-team All-Conference USA selection last season.
Littrell talked to Novil about his options at the end of the year.
"The biggest thing is just educating any player who has the option or the goals of reaching the NFL and making sure that he's in the right position," Littrell said.
Novil played the nose tackle spot last season. He'll have the chance to move around and be more of a playmaker in Bennett's scheme.
Bennett said earlier this spring that he would like to see Novil drop weight and be more mobile and active this year. Novil was listed at 330 pounds last season.
"Some players will be in some different positions," Littrell said. "Our guys have been very receptive about doing whatever it takes and trusting the coaches to put them in the right position to be successful."