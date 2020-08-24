News from across Conference USA and the rest of college sports has flowed at a steady rate over the last few weeks.
Southern Miss has seen three of its top players elect to sit out the season in the last few days in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Stanford defensive tackle Mike Williams opted out of the season at SMU.
Old Dominion canceled its fall sports.
And then there was the real zinger: The NCAA postponed all of its fall sports championships late Friday, essentially sending all sports other than football to the spring.
North Texas coach Seth Littrell confirmed following the Mean Green’s scrimmage on Saturday that everything was status quo. None of his players had opted out. UNT doesn’t have anyone out of workouts due to a COVID-19 infection.
Littrell was quick to spread the credit to a host of people for being in an advantageous spot, from UNT’s athletic department staff, to his coaches and his players.
“Our testing has been unbelievable,” Littrell said. “Our players have done a great job of staying in our bubble and doing the things that are necessary for us to play ball.”
The challenge now is staying the course as the days dwindle before the Mean Green’s season opener against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5. UNT has done well so far in keeping its players healthy.
UNT’s coaches and players have been in what roughly equates to isolation the last few weeks. That changed Monday when classes started.
“These next couple of weeks will be huge,” Littrell said. “We have to make sure we hold ourselves accountable so that no one is cheating their teammates. We have talked a lot about that. This is a mature team with a lot of chemistry. It’s been a lot of fun. They have handled it maturely. We have to continue to do that.”
UNT’s athletics department has given its football program the best possible opportunity to make it to and through the season in the midst of a pandemic.
Athletic director Wren Baker and associate vice president for athletics Jared Mosley worked with campus health professionals to ensure UNT’s football team — and all of the school’s athletes — would be in a safe environment. UNT had conducted 998 COVID-19 tests after the latest round came back Friday morning.
The Mean Green had just one active case of COVID-19 across its entire department, while 19 people have recovered from an infection.
“I feel pretty safe,” linebacker KD Davis said earlier in fall camp. “[UNT director of sports medicine Jeff Smith] and his staff will make sure everything is good for our health.”
Littrell has consistently praised UNT’s staff for the effort it has put forth and reiterated the point following the scrimmage.
“Our administration has done a great job,” Littrell said. “We have made sure it’s about our student-athletes first and have made sure we are taking care of them.”
UNT has put its football program in position to tackle what will be an unusual season in the process. The Mean Green already saw their high-profile game at Texas A&M canceled when the SEC called off nonconference play.
There is no guarantee that the Mean Green won’t see other games called off as they work their way through the season.
“I am doubtful that anyone is going to get 12 games in this year,” Baker said earlier in the week. “I know how contact tracing works. I think most teams will land on eight to 10 games.”
Littrell and his players believe UNT has done all it can to help them get as many games in as possible.