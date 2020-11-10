North Texas’ long wait for its next game might finally be coming to an end this week.
The Mean Green are set to face UAB on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. UNT coach Seth Littrell believes that game will be played after each of the Mean Green’s last two games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
UNT’s game at UTEP that was slated for Oct. 31 was postponed due to a spike in cases in El Paso. A rash of infections the following week forced UNT to postpone its Nov. 7 homecoming game against Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green will have been off for 27 days by the time they kick off their game against the Blazers.
“I feel confident we’ll play this week,” Littrell said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “Sunday’s test results came back. We feel really good about that. We tested after practice today.”
UNT is continually testing its athletes and saw a significant rise in cases across its entire athletics department. The case count reached 30 following a round of tests that was completed over the weekend.
UNT has not unveiled which teams have been hit the hardest by the spike.
School officials have emphasized the importance of taking every precaution possible to contain infections throughout the fall.
Littrell has continued to preach the importance of wearing masks and social distancing ever since his players began reporting back to campus in June. He acknowledged the spike UNT has experienced across its athletics department and addressed how his players would do their part to contain it.
“We’ve got to try to minimize it as much as possible by doing the things that we can control by washing our hands, social distancing and wearing masks,” Littrell said. “Sometimes it’s going to hit you even though you’re doing everything possible.
“We have to have another good round of testing.”
UNT’s players are confident they will be ready to go after an extended break. The Mean Green haven’t played since knocking off Middle Tennessee back on Oct. 17. That win pushed UNT (2-3) to 1-2 in Conference USA play.
UAB (4-3) is 2-1 in league play and atop the C-USA West Division.
“If anything, the time off has made us more excited to play that next game,” defensive tackle Dion Novil said. “There wasn’t anything that we can do about it. Everybody just wants to play. Every single practice has been super competitive and high-energy. I feel like it doesn’t affect us in a negative way at all.”
Littrell: Lack of depth altering practice
UNT is running thin with its roster this season, a reality that might have actually helped the Mean Green during their extended break.
UNT’s starting offense and defense would typically work against scout teams. The Mean Green haven’t had enough players to put together a scout team at times this fall.
UNT’s starting offense and defense have been forced to work against each other as a result.
The Mean Green are hoping that work will benefit them.
“We’ve put together good weeks and good days,” Littrell said. “Last week was really good overall. We’ll kind of see how that translates on Saturdays. I think it would, but you don’t know until we get out there.”
GAs playing key role coaching quarterbacks
UNT turned to graduate assistant coaches Dane Evans and Quinn Shanbour to coach its quarterbacks this fall following the resignation of Tate Wallis.
Littrell has been pleased with the impact the former college quarterbacks have made. Shanbour played at UNT, while Evans is a former Sanger standout who went on to play at Tulsa.
“They’re experienced guys who have made a lot of plays and are very knowledgeable about the game,” Littrell said. “They’re doing a great job.
“We have a great room and have a lot of fun coaching these guys. They come to work every day.”
Littrell has yet to fill Wallis’ position on his staff and does not plan to until the offseason.
“We’ve got everything we need,” Littrell said. “I’m not going to tackle that thing until long after the season. I think we’re in a good spot. There’s no rush. I’m not exactly sure how I’m going to fill the position.”
Mean Green to face top C-USA pass defense
UNT’s game against UAB will feature C-USA’s top passing offense and top passing defense.
The Mean Green lead the league with an average of 338.6 passing yards per game. UAB is allowing a league-low 179.3 passing yards per game. The Blazers’ opponents are completing just 53.9% of their pass attempts.
UAB has 16 sacks on the season, despite not blitzing opponents often. The Blazers have relied on their defensive front to get to opposing quarterbacks.
“They mix up their zone and man very well,” Littrell said. “They’ve got great cover guys who get their hands on you and are physical. That’s one part of the equation. The second part of it is they’re really good up front. You’re not going to be able to sit back there and start patting the ball.”