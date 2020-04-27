Seth Littrell has never lacked confidence when it comes to predicting success for North Texas since taking over the program ahead of the 2016 season.
Littrell said his goal heading into his debut campaign was to win a bowl game.
The Mean Green haven’t always hit those marks but have enjoyed a whole lot of success since while playing in the postseason three of the last four years.
Littrell was at it again leading up to last week’s NFL draft. UNT hasn’t had a player selected since 2004, when the Oakland Raiders snapped up linebacker Cody Spencer in the sixth round.
The Mean Green had the longest drought in major college football heading into this year’s draft and saw the slump drag on another year when it didn’t have a player among the 255 picked. The event wrapped up on Saturday.
“It will happen,” Littrell said of the program breaking through. “We have done a good job evaluating in recruiting and have talented players on our roster. Hopefully it will happen pretty quickly. It would mean a lot.”
UNT’s best hopes heading into the draft appeared to be quarterback Mason Fine and defensive end LaDarius Hamilton. Both were passed over. Hamilton and offensive lineman Elex Woodworth signed as undrafted free agents — Hamilton with the Cowboys, Woodworth with the Houston Texans.
UNT had hoped that an NFL team would overlook Fine’s height and select him after his record-setting college career. Fine, who was listed at 5-foot-11 during his time at UNT, wasn’t picked and was still looking for a landing spot as of Monday afternoon.
Seeing another year go by without having a player selected was a tough break for UNT. Conference USA had 10 players picked from six other teams.
Charlotte, which played its first season in 2013, nine years after Spencer was picked, had two players drafted. Louisiana Tech, one of UNT’s key rivals in C-USA’s West Division, also had two players selected. The Bulldogs have had 16 players drafted since 2010.
“Despite a lot of success, for whatever reason, we are the FBS team that has the longest time without having someone drafted,” UNT athletic director Wren Baker said. “We would like to get out of that. It’s brought up every year.”
The question now is if UNT has a player on its roster who can break the drought in next year.
Slot receiver Jaelon Darden and defensive tackle Dion Novil appear to be UNT’s best prospects.
Darden was a first-team All-C-USA selection last season when he caught 76 passes for 736 yards and 12 touchdowns but is just 5-foot-9. Only two of the 37 wide receivers selected in this year’s draft were listed at 5-9 or under.
Novil has the size to play in the NFL at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds and was highly productive while posting 13 tackles for loss last season. The challenge for Novil is he plays a position where fewer players are selected and even fewer come from outside the Power Five conferences.
There wasn’t a single defensive tackle among the 20 selected this season who played for a Group of Five program.
The odds are always stacked against players from outside the top leagues in the country when it comes to the draft.
That reality hasn’t put a dent in Littrell’s confidence. He believes UNT’s time is coming.