College football byes typically come toward the middle of a season. It only makes sense for teams to get a bit of a break halfway through the year.
UNT’s schedule is a little different this time around and offered the Mean Green a rare late-season breather last week.
The timing of that bye turned out to be a blessing for UNT as it prepared for its regular season finale against Rice at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green lost their last game to UAB and ended up needing a bit of a break.
“It paid off,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said of the week off during his weekly press conference. “We got some guys back and went through a lot of treatment and rehab. We made sure to get as many guys back as possible. We got a good early start and a good week of preparation.”
UNT (6-5, 5-2) is hoping that extra time will pay off in a key game for both teams. The Mean Green can clinch a spot in the Conference USA championship game against UTSA in San Antonio on Dec. 2 by beating Rice.
The Owls (5-6, 3-4) also have a lot on the line. Rice can become bowl eligible with a win.
UNT has endured a host of injuries of injuries at running back. Ayo Adeyi missed UNT’s loss to UAB with a leg injury, while Oscar Adaway III has missed two straight games.
Isaiah Johnson returned for UNT’s game against UAB after missing consecutive games.
Littrell anticipates the Mean Green being closer to full strength at running back when they take on Rice without saying exactly who will be available.
“We should hopefully get one or two back,” Littrell said. “It’s still day-to-day. Guys have been back and are starting to do some modified work through practices. We will see where they stand as the week goes on.”
Aune says Saturday will likely be last home game
Quarterback Austin Aune will likely make his final appearance at Apogee Stadium on Saturday.
The former Argyle standout spent six seasons playing minor league baseball and is 29. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Aune said earlier this year that this would be his final season before backing off that stance a little. He wasn’t definitive in his final midweek press conference appearance of the regular season but pointed to the fact this would be his final game at Apogee.
“This will most likely be my last home game,” Aune said. “I want to go out there, win and clinch a spot in the conference championship in my last home game. That would mean a lot to me. I really want to go out there and play well in front of the home fans.”
Aune is enjoying a solid year. He has thrown for 2,907 yards and 28 touchdowns. He is just three touchdown passes short of tying program legend Mason Fine for UNT’s single season record.
Fine threw 31 in the 2017 season.
UNT unsure of Rice plans at QB
UNT isn’t sure who will be under center for Rice this week.
T.J. McMahon left Rice’s loss to Western Kentucky on Nov. 12 after being sacked and did not return. The Owls lost Wiley Green, who was making his first start since a season-opening loss to Southern Cal, in the second series of its loss to UTSA last week.
“They have had some injuries,” Littrell said. “Different guys have been in and out.
“It’s really about making sure that you’re prepared and are ready to show up on Saturday. Whoever is at quarterback, they’ll be prepared and will give us their best.”