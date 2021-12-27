North Texas coach Seth Littrell talks to a referee during the Mean Green’s loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic last week at Toyota Stadium. Littrell and UNT athletic director Wren Baker earned bonuses for UNT’s appearance in the game.
North Texas coach Seth Littrell added not only to his resume by leading the Mean Green to last week’s Frisco Football Classic. He also added to his financial bottom line.
Littrell picked up a $35,000 bonus for guiding the Mean Green to the postseason, according to the terms of his contract. UNT athletic director Wren Baker will also receive a bonus of $20,000 as a result of the Mean Green’s postseason appearance.
The bonuses are both tied to provisions in the latest contracts Littrell and Baker signed with the university.
The Mean Green fell to the RedHawks 27-14 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, leaving UNT still looking for a way to break through in bowl season. UNT has played in bowl games in five of Littrell’s six seasons only to fall in each of those games.
UNT appeared to have its best chance in years to break through for a bowl win this season. The Mean Green and RedHawks both entered the postseason at 6-6.
UNT was also playing just 19 miles from campus and had a highly partisan crowd behind it.
The Mean Green started the season 1-6 before winning five straight games to reach the postseason.
“I am disappointed we didn’t win, but I am not disappointed by any means in our players,” Littrell said after the game. “They have gone through a lot and set a foundation for future success when no one else believed in them.
“Not every team leaves a legacy. This one did because of the culture aspect of it. That is why we will have success in the future.”
In spring 2019, UNT signed Littrell to an extension that lasts through the 2023 season. Littrell signed an amendment to his contract earlier this year that adjusted the mitigation clause in the deal and provided UNT additional financial protection if it elects to fire him without cause.
The clause requires Littrell to seek similar employment and a “market rate” salary if he is dismissed by the school. A higher salary at a new position would reduce the amount UNT would owe Littrell, if the school were to fire him without cause and be required to cover the rest of the financial guarantees in his contract.
Baker signed an extension that runs to March 2029 earlier this year.
