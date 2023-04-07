Jordan Brown hasn’t encountered any problems adapting in a time of change for North Texas, at least not when it comes to what the Mean Green are planning to run defensively under a new staff.
The junior has been a part of UNT’s linebacker rotation for years. The Mean Green’s scheme has changed over that time, but the basic concept is the same — go tackle the guy with the ball.
“It’s not too different for us as linebackers,” Brown said. “We feel pretty comfortable.”
It’s everything else that takes place around Brown and the rest of UNT’s core of veteran linebackers that will be of interest at 10 a.m. Saturday at Apogee Stadium, where the Mean Green will hold their first scrimmage of spring practice.
The event is open to the public and will be intriguing considering it’s the first glimpse anyone will have of UNT as it heads into its first season under new coach Eric Morris.
The Mean Green are installing a whole new scheme on defense and are going to lean more on the passing game offensively.
“There’s no doubt we are seeing growth,” Morris said late last week as UNT was preparing for its first scrimmage. “There’s a progression to all learning. Our coaches do a great job of teaching the progressions.”
The hope is UNT will begin to see the results of that progress when it starts working in a more game-like atmosphere.
Brown and fellow veteran linebackers Kevin Wood and Larry Nixon III are among the few players on the Mean Green’s roster whose roles won’t change much, despite the move to a 3-3-5 scheme under new coordinator Matt Caponi.
UNT is counting on that trio to anchor a defense that will have several key new players in the secondary and linemen adjusting to playing in a three-man front.
“I tell those guys every day that they are really good players,” linebackers coach Colby Kratch said of UNT’s veteran trio. “They have great instincts and treat every day like it’s their last to play. They work hard in the film room and get the rest of the group going.
“I expect them to lead our defense.”
While UNT’s linebackers are one of the team’s most experienced units, the group did lose its anchor in KD Davis.
Davis was the Defensive Player of the Year in Conference USA last season when he posted 137 tackles. Nixon finished second on the team with 104 and is expected to help fill the void Davis’ departure created.
Sifa Leota moved from defensive end to linebacker and will have an opportunity to show what he can do at a new spot. A host of less-experienced linebackers whom Kratch has been impressed with will also see time, including Ethan Wesloski and Jaylen Smith.
“It’s a great opportunity for a bunch of young football players,” Kratch said. “Those three guys know they can’t do it by themselves. Other guys are going to have to come in and add value.”
While the way UNT’s defense is progressing will be a key storyline on Saturday, it’ll be the race for the starting quarterback spot that will take center stage.
Morris said before spring practice began that he would cut an unusually large field of contenders to take over for Austin Aune to two or three shortly after UNT’s third scrimmage at the latest.
The Mean Green have former starter Jace Ruder and last season’s backup Grant Gunnell competing for the job, and that’s just for starters. Stone Earle, who saw time in wildcat packages, and JD Head are also back.
The Mean Green added Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers to the mix, and he might have the best chance of them all to win the job.
“We are seeing growth in most all of them,” Morris said last week without giving an indication of what the pecking order was at that point.
It won’t be hard to tell on Saturday exactly where the race stands in the first workout of the spring that is open to media and fans.
That’s just part of what UNT will learn about its team in its first scrimmage of the spring.
“It will feel really good to go tackle and take guys to the ground,” Brown said. “We will see more of what our team is like and what this defense is about.”
