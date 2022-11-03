Confidence has always been one of Mazin Richards’ biggest assets during his football career.
The North Texas linebacker always has the belief that he will come up with a big play to change the course of a game.
That confidence helped carry Richards through a challenging time earlier this season, one he navigated on his way to becoming one of UNT’s biggest playmakers. The Burleson native arrived at UNT over the summer after excelling at Division II Eastern New Mexico convinced that he could make the massive jump to playing on the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
That is just what Richards has done heading into UNT’s homecoming game against Florida International on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound junior leads the Mean Green with 6.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.
“I didn’t think it was going to be much of an adjustment coming from Division II,” Richards said. “I had to understand there were going to be growing pains. I dealt with them and have been growing ever since.”
UNT will look to Richards to continue that development on Saturday when the Mean Green will look to inch a little closer to securing a spot in the Conference USA championship game.
UNT (5-4) is in second place in the C-USA standings at 4-1, just behind UTSA. The Roadrunners are in first place at 4-0 after beating the Mean Green in a thriller earlier this season.
The top two teams in the C-USA standings will face off in the league’s championship game.
UNT is hoping for a rematch with the Roadrunners and will look to Richards to help them get there. He’s been on a tear that began a few weeks ago, when he posted three sacks in a win over Louisiana Tech.
Richards followed up with 11 tackles in UNT’s loss to UTSA and led the Mean Green with nine stops in its win over Western Kentucky last week.
Making that type of impact was just what Richards envisioned when he elected to leave Eastern New Mexico after three seasons. He was the 2021 Lone Star Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year.
“I wanted to challenge myself and play at the next level,” Richards said. “It’s one thing to talk about being able to compete against guys on the FBS level. It’s another thing to take a risk, go out and do it.
“It’s paying off. I’m not where I want to be. I have one or two years left and have a lot left in me.”
Richards has provided UNT a significant boost already in a season the Mean Green have had to replace several of their key playmakers. UNT lost twin defensive ends Gabriel and Grayson Murphy when they entered the transfer portal and landed at UCLA.
Richards has emerged as a starter at the devil spot — the hybrid linebacker/defensive end position — in coordinator Phil Bennett’s scheme.
“Mazin’s mentality and how hard he plays make him effective, along with his skillset and athleticism,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “He doesn’t take plays off.
“The more comfortable he gets, the more plays he makes.”
Finding that comfort zone was a challenge for Richards. He was a traditional defensive end at Eastern New Mexico, where his only worries were playing the run and rushing the passer.
He’s more involved in pass coverage at UNT. The change wasn’t easy early on.
Richards had 25 tackles through five games but hadn’t come up with the number of game-changing plays he was accustomed to making. He had just two sacks and three quarterback hurries.
“I struggled and could have gone one of two ways,” Richards said. “I could have let it affect me and ended up having a bad season. I chose to go the other route and improve every week.”
Running back Ayo Adeyi is familiar with the challenges Richards faced. He came to UNT from Division II Harding. He said making the transition is all about having the desire to compete and prove yourself.
Adeyi did it and isn’t surprised Richards is following in his footsteps.
“Mazin is a big-time player,” Adeyi said. “When we need to get to the quarterback, I’m confident in Mazin. He’s strong, physical and very fast for someone of his size.”
Richards was confident his skills would translate to UNT after three productive years at Eastern New Mexico. After a few tough weeks, he’s shown that they have.
“The game isn’t faster, but the players are far better,” Richards said. “That was something I overlooked.
“There were some growing pains, but I have adjusted.”