UNT Davis POY
North Texas linebacker KD Davis chases after Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert during the Mean Green's loss to Miami (Ohio) in last season's Frisco Football Classic. Davis was named Conference USA's Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday.

 DRC file photo

North Texas linebacker KD Davis considered leaving the school as a graduate transfer late last summer.

There were a host of reasons Davis eventually pulled his name out of the transfer portal, including the opportunity to go down as one of UNT's all-time greats.

