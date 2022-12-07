North Texas linebacker KD Davis chases after Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert during the Mean Green's loss to Miami (Ohio) in last season's Frisco Football Classic. Davis was named Conference USA's Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday.
North Texas linebacker KD Davis considered leaving the school as a graduate transfer late last summer.
There were a host of reasons Davis eventually pulled his name out of the transfer portal, including the opportunity to go down as one of UNT's all-time greats.
"The legacy aspect of it was the main thing," Davis said earlier this year. "I can come back where people will know me. I feel like it will help me with life after football. The donors and people will look at the fact that I left a legacy."
That legacy became a little bigger on Wednesday when Davis was named the Defensive Player of the Year in Conference USA.
Davis leads the league in total tackles with 132 and ranks 10th nationally with an average of 10.2 tackles per game. He is the first UNT player to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors from a conference since linebacker Chris Hurd became the last of three straight Mean Green players to receive the honor in the Sun Belt in 2003.
Davis came to UNT as a safety from Ennis before moving to linebacker, where he has developed into one of the most productive players in program history. He has led UNT in tackles in four straight seasons and became the program's all-time leader in tackles when he pushed his total 421 during the Mean Green's loss to UTSA in the Conference USA title game.
The previous mark of 418 was set by UNT Hall of Fame linebacker Byron Gross from 1987-90.
Davis will have a chance to add to his record total when UNT faces Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 17.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.