Carson Kropp has waited a long time for the opportunity that could be just days away, when North Texas opens its season with a game against Cal.
The UNT linebacker played three seasons at Oklahoma State and two more at UNT while barely getting off the bench outside of serving as a key member of the Mean Green’s special teams.
Year six is the last time Kropp will play at the college level. It also looks like it could be the first time he plays a key role on UNT’s defense.
The Mean Green released their depth chart for their Sept. 2 showdown with the Golden Bears on Thursday. Kropp was listed as the top backup for starting middle linebacker Jordan Brown.
Kropp could end up playing a key role, especially with the status of starting outside linebacker Kevin Wood in doubt. Wood has missed nearly all of fall practice due to injury, leaving UNT shorthanded across the board at linebacker.
“You always think you’re going to have that opportunity,” Kropp said. “I have been ready. I show up to practice every single day to be a starter. Everything happens for a reason and happens in its own time.”
It has just taken a little longer for the Oklahoma native’s time to arrive after a standout career at Owasso. Kropp helped lead the traditional power to the 6A-I state title in 2017, when he posted 18 tackles in a 21-14 win over Tulsa Union in the championship game.
That performance didn’t garner Kropp the attention he hoped for from colleges. He walked on at OSU and has been working toward earning his opportunity to play a key role ever since.
He arrived at UNT as a transfer ahead of the 2021 season and has posted 22 tackles in two seasons with the Mean Green, just a few more than in his highlight reel game at Owasso.
“Six years of college football will teach you a lot of things,” Kropp said. “I’ve been through a lot, seen it all and have the T-shirt.
“I’ve changed a lot as far as my knowledge of the game. I try to pass it along to the younger guys. I teach them the things that I would have wanted to learn as a freshman.”
Those important lessons go well beyond what players learn while flipping through their playbook.
“What I’ve learned is how to play the game,” Kropp said. “It’s about more than Xs and Os when you get to college ball. It’s how you handle your body and the game inside the game.”
That knowledge could be critical for UNT heading into a season of change. Eric Morris took over as the Mean Green’s coach in December and brought in a defensive staff that has installed a new 3-3-5 scheme.
UNT lost starting middle linebacker KD Davis to graduation after last season. Outside linebacker Larry Nixon III later transferred to Auburn.
Davis was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 2022, when he led the Mean Green with 137 tackles. Nixon wasn’t far behind with 104.
Kropp will play a key role in trying to fill that void, especially if Wood can’t play early in the season.
“Carson got progressively better in the spring and will be a guy who plays for us,” defensive coordinator Matt Caponi said. “He has been here a long time and understands what it will take to get this team to the next level.”
Kropp knows as well as anyone that part of the challenge will be to serve as a leader on and off the field. Davis helped set the tone for UNT’s defense.
The Mean Green are looking for new voices as far as leadership goes after losing five of their top six tacklers, a group that included several key veterans in addition to Davis, after last season.
“Carson has stepped into a leadership role with the linebackers along with Kevin Wood,” safety Logan Wilson said. “We expect a lot from him. He’s going to be a big part of this defense.
“He communicates and makes sure we’re all on the same page. Everyone loves him. He brings the juice every day.”
Kropp’s experience in college football has led him to cherish the opportunity he’ll have this fall.
“It’s been rewarding,” Kropp said. “You have ups and downs, but at the end of the day, we’re blessed to play this game that we love.”
