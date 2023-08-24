Carson Kropp action

North Texas linebacker Carson Kropp is expected to play a key role in UNT’s defense this fall. Kropp is entering his sixth year playing college football.

 UNT sports information

Carson Kropp has waited a long time for the opportunity that could be just days away, when North Texas opens its season with a game against Cal.

Carson Kropp mug

Carson Kropp

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0