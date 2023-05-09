Mike Aresco
Buy Now

American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco released an open letter on Tuesday attacking the Power Five/Group of Five divide in college athletics. North Texas is set to join the American this summer.

 File photo

North Texas is now just weeks away from officially joining the American Athletic Conference after a decade in Conference USA.

That move will land UNT in the middle of the ongoing debate about the structure of college athletics. Mike Aresco left little doubt about it on Tuesday.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0