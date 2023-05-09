North Texas is now just weeks away from officially joining the American Athletic Conference after a decade in Conference USA.
That move will land UNT in the middle of the ongoing debate about the structure of college athletics. Mike Aresco left little doubt about it on Tuesday.
The American’s commissioner has long made the case that the Power Five and Group of Five labels in college football have created a divide that isn’t accurate or healthy.
Aresco reiterated his stance in an open letter released by the league in which he characterized the divide among conferences in the Football Bowl Subdivision as largely a media-driven notion, one he believes has damaged the American’s standing.
“[The P5 and G5 labels have] consigned over half of FBS football to a perceived second-class status. The P5 label is the culprit,” Aresco wrote. “This circumstance has affected the American Athletic Conference far more than the other so-called G5 conferences because, by virtually any measure — investment, enrollment, television exposure, size of markets, and especially athletic success in football — the American is most like the P5 conferences, and should not be victimized by a label.”
Aresco pointed to the success the league’s teams have enjoyed as evidence the American and its teams should not be considered a step down from their peers at the top of the world of college athletics.
Tulane beat USC of the Pac-12 in the Cotton Bowl last season, while Houston was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Houston is leaving the American along with Cincinnati and Central Florida this summer to join the Big 12, which is also adding BYU. Those schools’ departure created an opportunity for UNT. The school is making the jump from C-USA to the American along with Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice, UAB and UTSA.
UNT officials have expressed excitement over the move and the platform it will offer the school’s programs.
The American campaigned over the last few years that the number of power conferences should be expanded and that it be included a “Power 6.” The league is dropping that campaign and will now push for all 10 FBS conferences to be treated equally.
The College Football Playoff is set to expand to 12 teams in 2024, when all 10 FBS conferences will have equal access. The six highest-rated conference champions will receive a playoff berth with the other six spots going to the next six highest-rated teams.
The shift is one Aresco said makes the P5-G5 distinction even less relevant.
The fight is one Aresco and the American indicated they will continue to wage on Tuesday.
“It is profoundly wrong to continue to pigeonhole our high-achieving conference into an arbitrary space that does not match our scale, impact and tangible achievements at the highest level,” Aresco said.
The American’s “P6” campaign may be coming to a close, but Aresco left little doubt that he plans to continue the conference’s fight to be considered among the best leagues in the country.
UNT will soon be in the thick of that fight as a member of the American.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.