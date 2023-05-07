Don January obit

North Texas Hall of Famer Don January, left, passed away on Sunday at the age of 93. He was a part of three national championship teams at UNT and was a key supporter of the school's golf programs through the years following a long career on the PGA Tour.

Don January, a legendary North Texas golfer who helped lead the Mean Green to four straight NCAA golf titles, died on Sunday at his home in Dallas.

