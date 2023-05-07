Don January, a legendary North Texas golfer who helped lead the Mean Green to four straight NCAA golf titles, died on Sunday at his home in Dallas.
He was 93.
The Texas native came to UNT in the late 1940s and was a member of the school's teams that put together one of the memorable runs in the history of the school's athletic program from 1949-52, when the Mean Green dominated the world of college golf.
January was a key member of the last three of UNT's national title teams and was part of a lineup that also included Billy Maxwell, Buster Reed and Joe Conrad.
January was the last surviving member of the group. He was inducted into the UNT's Athletics Hall of Fame in 1981.
January later became a key supporter of UNT's golf programs. The school holds an annual fundraising tournament in his honor. The event was established in 1980 and has helped raise thousands of dollars for the school's athletics department.
Word of January's death quickly spread among UNT officials and coaches on Sunday.
"I'm sad to hear the news that Don January has passed away," UNT men's golf coach Brad Stracke said. "The Mean Green lost a legend today. Deepest sympathy to the January family."
UNT athletic director Jared Mosley also offered his sympathy for the January family and spoke of his impact on the school.
"Don is a UNT legend who continued to represent and support his Mean Green family in so many ways throughout his life," Mosley said. "There will never be another like Don January."
January went on to win 10 times on the PGA Tour following his time at UNT and is best known for his win in the 1967 PGA Championship. He finished in a tie with Don Massengale at the end of regulation and went on to win an 18-hole playoff at Denver’s Columbine Country Club the following day.
January won the Vardon Trophy that goes to the PGA Tour player with the lowest scoring average in 1976 at the age of 47. He was a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 1965 and 1977.
January went 2-2-1 in the 1965 Ryder Cup and helped lead the U.S. to the win.
January went on to great success on the Champions Tour, winning 22 events, a total that included two PGA Seniors' Championships. He won the first official Champions event, the 1980 Atlantic City Senior International.
January was inducted to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 1979.
UNT included January in it inaugural Hall of Fame class two years later, a group that included several other giants in the history of the school's athletics program. NFL Hall of Fame defensive tackle Joe Greene and coach Odus Mitchell was also members of the class.
January was one of the top high school golfers in the state when he came to UNT. He won two Dallas City Junior Championships and led Sunset High to a state championship before coming to UNT to play for legendary coach Fred Cobb.
January is survived by three children —Tim, Richard and Cherie Depuy — six grandchildren — Sean, Cody, Alexandra Hill, Meagan Eichenlaub, Andy Stowe, Samantha Reasor — and eight great grandchildren.
