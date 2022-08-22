About 80 longtime supporters of the North Texas athletics program attended an informational meeting about the Light the Tower Collective on Friday.

Members of the group have spent the last few weeks organizing their collective that plans to help facilitate name, image and likeness deals for UNT athletes beginning this fall.

Rick Villarreal mug

Rick Villarreal

