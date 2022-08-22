About 80 longtime supporters of the North Texas athletics program attended an informational meeting about the Light the Tower Collective on Friday.
Members of the group have spent the last few weeks organizing their collective that plans to help facilitate name, image and likeness deals for UNT athletes beginning this fall.
The NCAA changed its rules to allow athletes to profit from NIL deals that can include appearing at events and endorsing products beginning July 1, 2021.
Since then, NIL opportunities and the collectives that help facilitate them have become a larger part of the landscape of college athletics. NIL collectives operate independently from university athletic departments.
A group of UNT boosters jumped into the fray and organized the Light the Tower Collective. Friday's meeting marked an initial step in the collective building a base of support after the initial group formed its board of directors.
The meeting was an invitation-only event.
"It went very well," said Rick Villarreal, the collective's executive director and CEO. "A lot of people are very interested in what we are doing and wanted more information. Several people made commitments that night, some of them significant.
"It was a good initial step in addition to what the board has already done that gave us a clearer idea of the money we will be able to distribute in year one and the following years."
The collective will continue to lay the groundwork it expects will help the group grow within the next few weeks.
The Light the Tower Collective pushed back launching its website that will allow UNT supporters to contribute. The new target date for the site to be live is Wednesday.
The group's leadership is setting up meetings with several boosters who are interested in contributing. Villarreal and Don Lovelace, the collective's president, have said that they hope to build a large base of support for the collective.
"We want to go a long way from here and give people a chance to be involved in the collective, whether that is by contributing a minimal amount each month or a large amount," Villarreal said.
The group has been on what Villarreal described as a fast track while organizing over the last few weeks. The collective began working on its website on July 16.
"To put it all together, bring people together and make the progress that we have makes myself and the entire board pleased with where we are at," Villarreal said.
Interest in the collective has grown quickly since it was formed just a few weeks ago.
"There are a lot of people who want to get involved," Villarreal said. "We are going to give them that opportunity. We ask for their patience. This is going to be very successful and extremely helpful for the program."
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.