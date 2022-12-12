North Texas is continuing to talk to candidates to take over its football program as the search enters what is expected to be its stretch run heading into the Mean Green's showdown with Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday.
A source with direct knowledge of the situation told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Sunday night that the school has had initial conversations with candidates and is in the process of narrowing its focus.
Several coaches have come up as candidates since Seth Littrell was fired in the hours after the Mean Green's loss to UTSA in the Conference USA championship game, including former Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente and TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.
KC Keeler, the head coach at Sam Houston State, has also been mentioned as a possibility.
The search has been complicated somewhat by the departure of athletic director Wren Baker, who left the program to take over as the athletic director at West Virginia late last month.
UNT hired Jared Mosley, Baker's top deputy and the former athletic director at Abilene Christian, to take over the program over the weekend.
Baker's approach to hiring coaches during his time at UNT was well established. He hired a series of coaches who had worked their way up through college athletics and had proven track records at lower levels.
Men's basketball coach Grant McCasland, softball coach Rodney DeLong and volleyball coach Kristee Porter were all hired under Baker's watch. McCasland and DeLong have both led their teams to NCAA tournament wins, while Porter had a promising first season this fall.
Baker helped set UNT up for its search this time around but is out of the mix now. University president Neal Smatresk played a key role in hiring Littrell and is involved in UNT's search again.
A second source with knowledge of the situation said late last week that the school would like to use the Frisco Bowl as an event to build excitement for a new era in program history under a new coach.
UNT is playing close to home and will have an opportunity to either introduce its new coach or have him visit with fans, donors and media at the game.
The announced crowd of 11,721 for UNT's loss to Miami (Ohio) in last season's Frisco Football Classic was disappointing for the school.
UNT listed a crowd of just 15,688 for its final home game of the regular season against Rice, despite the fact the Mean Green were playing to clinch a spot in the C-USA title game.
A lack of interest in the program over the last few years, despite UNT's run of six bowl games in seven seasons, has been a concern for school officials.
UNT averaged 19,025 fans per home game this year.
The school is banking on its new coach to revive enthusiasm for the program. The search for that new coach is now in the stretch run.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.