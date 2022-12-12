UNT search update art
North Texas is in the stretch run of its search for a new football coach to replace Seth Littrell.

North Texas is continuing to talk to candidates to take over its football program as the search enters what is expected to be its stretch run heading into the Mean Green's showdown with Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Sunday night that the school has had initial conversations with candidates and is in the process of narrowing its focus.

