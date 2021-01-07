North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden was already a notable player in program history by the time the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced its All-America team on Thursday.
Making an 11th All-America team — this time as a second-team selection — was significant for Darden because it made him a consensus All-American.
Darden was also named an All-American by The Associated Press, Sporting News, American Football Coaches Association and Football Writers Association of America.
Those five organizations are designed by the NCAA as the standard for a player being named a consensus All-American.
Darden is the first player to receive the distinction since program legend “Mean” Joe Greene in 1968.
The 5-foot-9 speedster caught 74 passes for 1,190 yards and 19 touchdowns in just nine games. He declared for the NFL draft following UNT’s win over UTEP in the Mean Green’s regular season finale.
Darden became UNT’s all-time leader in all three major receiving categories — receptions (230), receiving touchdowns (38) and receiving yards (2,782) — while helping lead the Mean Green to a win over the Miners.
“He’s a stud,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said of Darden following his final game with the Mean Green. “I’m proud of him. He deserves it because of the amount of work he puts in off the field when no one else is around. He has all the tools. He is one of those players who don’t come around often.”
Darden credited a simple approach for his success throughout his senior campaign.
“I’m still locked in on controlling what I can control, coming to practice every day and giving my all,” Darden said earlier this season.
Darden was named Conference USA’s MVP and was a key reason UNT finished 4-5 in the regular season and earned a berth in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, its fourth postseason berth in five seasons under Littrell.
Darden is preparing for the NFL draft beginning April 29. He is hoping to become the first UNT player selected since linebacker Cody Spencer in 2004.