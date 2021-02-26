Final: North Texas 77, Marshall 65
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green improved 13-6 on the season and 9-2 in Conference USA play with a win in the opening game of a two-game series
Now what?: UNT and Marshall will wrap up their two-game series with a 1 p.m. game on Saturday.
Say what?:
“ We were competitive and got after it. We controlled the tempo and the pace of the game."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's win over Marshall
Star of the day: James Rese scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-11 from the field. The senior hit three shots from beyond the arc and grabbed seven rebounds.
Our take: UNT posted an impressive win over Marshall and inched a little closer to clinching the Conference USA West Division title on Friday.
The Thundering Herd came into the night with a 6-2 record at home and were the top scoring team in C-USA with an average of 82.5 points per game.
UNT was able to slow the Thundering Herd down. Taevion Kinsey was averaging 20.4 points to lead the Herd. He managed just 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting.
Marshal hit just 10 of 26 shots from 3-point range. Louisiana Tech and UAB both won their games and moved to 11-4 on the season.
UNT still has work to do to wrap up the division title but took a step in the right direction with its win over Marshall.