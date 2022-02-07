Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 17-4 on the season and 10-1 in Conference USA play after beating UTEP for its ninth straight win. The Mean Green came into the night a game up on UAB for the top spot in Conference USA's West Division and built on its lead over the Blazers, who are 8-2.
Now what?: UNT is off until beginning a two-game road trip at Rice on Saturday.
Say what?:
“We have a lot of respect for UTEP and coach [Joe] Golding. Their pace and physicality in the first half got us on our heels. They were the more aggressive team. We settled in and figured out what it was going to take to win this game.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's win over UTEP.
Star of the night: Thomas Bell scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds, handed out four assists and came up with two steals in UNT's win over UTEP. The Miners took the ball out of Tylor Perry's hands in an effort to force the Mean Green's front court players to carry the load offensively. Bell came through with a solid performance.
Our take: UNT is now riding its longest winning streak under McCasland at nine games after beating UTEP in a clash of two of the hottest teams in C-USA.
UTEP came into the night having won six straight.
The Mean Green moved one big step closer to winning a third straight C-USA title by clearing one of the more challenging games remaining on their schedule.
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the win was UNT had an answer when UTEP took away its leading scorer in Tylor Perry. The Miners were all over UNT's star guard when he came off screens.
Perry smartly got the ball to Bell and Abou Ousmane when UTEP forced the issue. Bell and Ousmane both came through. Ousmane scored 17 points.
UNT also shut down Jamal Bieniemy after he got off to a hot start. Bieniemy scored just two of his 17 points in the second half.