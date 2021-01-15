Final: North Texas 63, UTEP 33
Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 6-5 and 2-1 in Conference USA play after winning the opening game in a two-game series against the Miners.
Now what?: UNT will return to the Super Pit for a 3 p.m. game on Saturday against UTEP to wrap up the series.
Say what?:
“The biggest thing is we played a complete game defensively from tip to buzzer from a personnel standpoint to how we defend with energy. We executed well.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach
Star of the day: Senior guard James Reese finished with 16 points after hitting 5 of 8 shots from the field, including a pair of 3s. Reese also hit four free throws and grabbed five rebounds. He was the only player to finish in double figures for either team.
Our take: McCasland and his players said UNT didn't do anything different defensively against UTEP when compared to previous games.
The Mean Green just executed their game plan better than they did last week when they split a pair of games at UTSA.
The results were impressive. UTEP features two of the best offensive players in C-USA in guard Souley Boum and forward Bryson Williams. UNT held Williams to four points and Boum to three on an early 3.
McCasland elected to use his bench extensively against UTEP, rolling 11 players into the game. That strategy allowed UNT to keep up the pressure on the defensive end.
UNT's scoring was spread out as a result. Nine players scored for the Mean Green, a group led by Reese. He was the lone player who finished in double figures for either team.
UNT will look to complete the sweep tomorrow afternoon.
