Final: Mississippi State 69, North Texas 63
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green fell to 1-2 on the season after dropping a second game to an SEC team. The Mean Green fell to Arkansas last week.
Now what?: UNT will have an extended break and won't play again until it takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 15.
Star of the day: Zachary Simmons finished with a double-double that included 11 points and 12 rebounds in UNT's loss to Mississippi State. Simmons went 3-for-5 from the field and 4-for-6 from the line.
Say what?:
“There is no false sense of who we are. There is reality. We are not a good defensive team guarding the ball. We have good individual talent offensively and generated some pretty good shots. We didn't play at the pace we wanted to. It shows you that you have to do well on every possession. You can't have a good one and then three really bad ones."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach.
Our take: McCasland elected to challenge his team early in the season and took his team on the road to face a pair of SEC teams in Arkansas and Mississippi State.
The Mean Green saw some positive signs in those two games. Simmons had a nice night against Mississippi State. Freshman Rubin Jones also showed flashes of potential while scoring 14 points and hitting four 3s.
The experience is one the Mean Green will benefit from down the line when it faces the top teams in Conference USA, including Western Kentucky.