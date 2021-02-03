North Texas has quickly climbed the pecking order on the field in Conference USA during the tenure of coach Seth Littrell, playing in bowl games in four of the last five seasons.
That success continued to translate to recruiting on Wednesday, the opening day of the NCAA’s late signing period.
UNT added Nacogdoches safety Dillion Williams on the eve of national signing day and wound up with C-USA’s second-ranked recruiting class for the second straight season, according to 247Sports’ rankings. Rivals rated UNT’s class third in the league.
Williams committed to UNT just hours after quarterback Jace Ruder announced he would also join the Mean Green. The former four-star quarterback spent the first three seasons of his college career at North Carolina and will be eligible in 2021 after joining the Mean Green as a graduate transfer.
UNT signed most of its recruits during the early signing period in December, when Littrell held his annual signing day press conference.
He jumped back on Twitter shortly after Williams committed.
“Big time day for @MeanGreenFB!” Littrell wrote in a succinct take on how UNT’s class shaped up following its late additions.
UNT will turn to that group as it looks to build on a 4-6 campaign that marked a transition for the program. The Mean Green had a new starting quarterback for the first time in four seasons after Mason Fine graduated.
UNT snuck into a bowl game in a season that was upended by the coronavirus pandemic without Fine. The Mean Green fell to Appalachian State 56-28, a result that prompted Littrell to remake the program.
Littrell has brought on five new assistant coaches since the end of last season, including defensive coordinator Phil Bennett. The former SMU coach played a key role in helping UNT land Williams, who didn’t meet academic qualifying standards until this week.
Bennett called Williams to tell him he’d qualified on Monday. Williams committed to UNT immediately and announced his decision on his Twitter account Tuesday night, just hours before the opening of the late signing period.
“It was a big relief to find out I qualified,” Williams said.
Immediately landing at UNT, a school where Williams feels like he can make an impact, made a whirlwind end to his recruiting process even better.
“North Texas is a great school with great facilities,” Williams said. “I have heard a lot about coach Bennett. You can’t pass up on an opportunity like that. He’s a great defensive coordinator, one of the best in college football. Wherever he’s at, that’s the place to be.”
UNT announced that Williams signed his letter of intent on Wednesday. He was a first-team All-District 9-5A Division II selection last season. He was largely overlooked because of the impact of the coronavirus on college football recruiting and the fact he qualified at the last minute.
The top junior college programs in the state all offered Williams a scholarship. He was committed to Trinity Valley before backing out of the pledge and committing to UNT.
“It was a whirlwind deal,” Williams said. “I didn’t get the looks I thought I would. North Texas was my best option. It worked out in the end.”
Bennett told Williams how he would fit in the 4-2-5 scheme he will install this spring.
“He told me I am a great guy to come in and play that safety or nickel role,” Williams said. “They want someone who can make big plays on third down.”
Ruder could have the opportunity to make plays for UNT as well once he arrives on campus. He will graduate from North Carolina this spring and plans to enroll over the summer.
The Kansas native was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and is expected to compete for the starting job.
UNT returns Austin Aune, who split time with Jason Bean last season. Bean has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is not expected to return.
Bean is one of several key players who has left the program since the end of last season, including Cam Johnson. The safety has since landed at UCLA.
The departure of Johnson and Bean made it all the more important for UNT to have a successful signing day.
Littrell and the players UNT signed believe the Mean Green reached that goal.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity and grateful to coach Littrell,” Ruder said. “I’m going to make the most of it. I’m going to get to Denton and win a lot of football games the next couple of years.”