The University of North Texas made a move in athletics that will resonate for years to come in 2022, when the school was included in the latest round of expansion in the American Athletic Conference.
The American announced it was adding UNT late in 2021, but the addition of six schools to the league didn’t become official until this past summer. The change was the highlight of a transformative year for Mean Green athletics.
There were plenty of highlights along the way. The school’s men’s basketball team won a Conference USA championship for the third straight year, while its softball team won the league tournament and went on to play in the NCAA tournament for the first time.
What made the year one to remember, though, were the transformative changes to the school with its conference shift and several changes in leadership. Those moves will resonate for years to come.
The biggest by far is UNT’s jump to the American. UNT is wrapping up its 10th year as a member of C-USA this spring.
UNT grew as a program during its tenure in C-USA. UNT played in six bowl games in seven years to wrap up its time in the conference and also picked up its first NCAA tournament win in men’s basketball when it knocked off Purdue in the opening round in the spring of 2021.
School officials believe that UNT is poised to continue its growth in the American, where it will compete with longtime rival SMU, as well as Tulsa, Tulane and a few familiar C-USA rivals, including UTSA.
“UNT has gained tremendous momentum the last two years and this forthcoming transition to The American is another stellar example highlighting our progress,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said when the move became official in June. “Our university community is looking forward to working with our new colleagues in The American and to all the great things still to come for our athletics department and our university.”
That move alone would have been enough to make 2022 a year to remember for UNT’s athletics department.
It turned out that the school was just getting started when it came to transformational change.
Two of the key figures that led to its success in C-USA left the program late in the year.
A wild week in UNT athletics began in late November when athletic director Wren Baker was hired away by West Virginia. Baker came to UNT in the summer of 2016 and guided the school through an era of growth that made its move to the American possible.
UNT opened the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facilty during Baker’s tenure. He also hired men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland and softball coach Rodney DeLong. Both have led their teams to NCAA tournament wins.
“It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am for my time here,” Baker told the Denton Record-Chronicle shortly after he was announced as the new AD at West Virginia. “It’s been an honor to be the athletic director at North Texas and serve our student-athletes, students, alumni and fans. On the personal side, my family has enjoyed being a part of this community. We will cherish our time, memories and friendships here.
“The people are what has made this place special. That starts with President Smatresk, who I will always say is one of the best partners an AD could ever have and work with. I am proud of our coaches, staff and student-athletes.”
UNT wasn’t done with landmark changes. The school fired football coach Seth Littrell just a few days later after the Mean Green fell to UTSA in the C-USA championship game.
Littrell moved UNT’s program forward during his tenure but never managed to get over the hump to win championship games. The Mean Green fell twice in the C-USA title game and lost all five of their bowl games in his tenure.
UNT needed just a few days to put new leadership in place across its athletic department. Jared Mosley took over as the school’s athletic director after serving as Baker’s right-hand man for more than six years.
There was no honeymoon for Mosley, who turned around and immediately led UNT’s search for a new football coach. Just a few days into Mosley’s tenure, UNT hired Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris to take over its program.
UNT introduced Mosley and Morris at a joint press conference with just days left in the year.
“As a native Texan, I understand the pride and standard of Mean Green football and I am humbled to be able to lead this storied program,” Morris said. “My wife, Maggie, and our boys are so excited to return home. We can’t wait to meet the team and get to work.”
Those comments and that press conference served as the cap to a memorable year in UNT athletics.
