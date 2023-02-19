Tommisha Lampkin stood through the entirety of North Texas’ postgame press conference on Saturday night following the Mean Green’s win over UTEP.
The junior forward didn’t want to leave the media room chairs as drenched as she was following the best performance of her career.
Lampkin scored 29 points and pulled down 18 rebounds — both career highs — to lead the Mean Green to a slump-busting 67-65 win over UTEP at the Super Pit. Her teammates showered her with water in the locker room following the win.
UNT had lost three straight before breaking through and picking up momentum in the middle of a tough stretch of three games in five days. That series will continue on Monday night when the Mean Green host UTSA.
“We can learn from this,” Lampkin said after the game. “We can learn from what we did wrong, capitalize on the things we did well and keep growing.”
That is UNT’s hope as it tries to make a late run at improving its position in the Conference USA standings ahead of the league’s postseason tournament.
The Mean Green (10-16) are in a three-way tie for sixth place with Florida International and Charlotte at 7-9 with four games left in the regular season.
A couple of wins late would do a world of good for UNT’s postseason prospects.
The way Lampkin played against UTEP has the Mean Green feeling good about their ability to reach that goal.
“Tommisha had a huge game,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “Every shot we missed, she was at least in there hunting the rebound. She was able to get putbacks or get to the line. When she got to the line, she made her free throws. That was huge for us. We needed every single make. I give a lot of credit to our team for finding her. She was having a great game.”
Several UNT players contributed along the way. Senior guard Quincy Noble added 20 points, while Jordyn Carter hit the go-ahead layup in the final minute.
UNT was without sophomore guard Kendall McGruder, who was injured in a loss to Louisiana Tech earlier in the week. Being without McGruder put more pressure on freshman point guards Ereauna Hardaway and Breanna Davis.
Both handled the pressure well. Davis scored two points and handed out three assists, while Hardaway finished with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“For those two to handle this game the way they did offensively and defensively against experienced and more mature guards says a lot about their growth and confidence,” Mitchell said.
UNT is hoping to see continued growth against a UTSA team that has struggled under former Mean Green coach Karen Aston but is not too far removed from a huge win. The Roadrunners (7-18) are 5-11 in C-USA play.
One of UTSA’s wins is a 58-53 upset of conference power Middle Tennessee. The Lady Raiders were ranked No. 21 nationally at the time.
The Roadrunners feature one of the top offensive players in C-USA in Jordyn Jenkins. The Southern Cal transfer is averaging 19.5 points per game to lead the league. Noble leads UNT at 16.8 points, a total that ranks third in C-USA.
