Olivia Klein felt the weight of the circumstances North Texas faces heading into the final game of the regular season on Thursday night.
The Mean Green were already out of the race for the Conference USA West Division soccer title and found out in the days leading up to their game against Rice that starting forward Allie Byrd is out for the year with a knee injury.
UNT needed Klein more ever before and saw her come through with a second-half goal that gave the Mean Green a 1-1 tie with the Owls and a little momentum heading into next week’s conference tournament.
“It’s time for me to step up,” Klein said. “I don’t know what it was all season. This was my first goal in conference. I have wanted more but haven’t been able to finish. Tonight, I finished.”
Klein scored her goal in the 66th minute. She gathered a ball in front of the Rice goal, turned and fired it past goalkeeper Bella Killgore.
The goal helped UNT (8-4-4) extend its unbeaten streak in conference games at home to 65. The Mean Green haven’t lost a home game in league play since the 2008 season.
UNT honored Klein as well as fellow seniors Hanna Banks, Connor Barker and Steph Starr before the game.
Fifth-year seniors Brooke Lampe and Elle Marie DeFrain also played the final home games of their careers against Rice (10-5-2).
“We kept our streak alive of not having been beaten here,” Lampe said. “I can go out on that. I am glad I am part of one of those traditions.”
UNT was in danger of seeing its streak end after it was called for a foul that resulted in a penalty kick. Killgore scored on a shot that was perfectly placed past goalie Sarah Fuller and into the bottom left corner of the net in the 41st minute.
UNT had several chances late in the first half and into the early part of the second half before Klein finally tied the game.
UNT had a chance to end the game in storybook fashion, but Klein’s shot in the final minute of regulation hit off the left post.
“Olivia played amazing,” DeFrain said. “Our stellar forward up front gave us that tie that we needed to continue our home streak. I wanted to be a part of a team that continued that streak.
“We were trying to get that second goal and hit the post a couple of times. It’s a game of inches.”
UNT outshot Rice 37-10 and put 15 of its shots on goal.
The Mean Green just couldn’t bury the shot it needed to pull away for the win.
UNT settled for the tie and extended its home unbeaten streak in league play. The result wasn’t what the Mean Green were looking for, but it did give them some momentum heading into the conference tournament.
“I like the way we are playing going into the tournament,” Lampe said. “We might not have gotten the win, but we outplayed them tonight. Our shots were just off. It doesn’t matter how we start, it’s how we finish.”