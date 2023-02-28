North Texas is facing a host of challenges heading into its first season in the American Athletic Conference.
The competition will be tougher when the Mean Green move up from Conference USA. The quarterbacks will be more talented and the skill players faster.
The biggest difference, though, will be in the trenches.
Offensive and defensive linemen are more talented as one moves up the pecking order in conferences in college football.
How their linemen will hold up is among the biggest questions the Mean Green face heading into the 2023 season.
UNT lost its best lineman after last season when center Manase Mose graduated. Mose was the anchor of UNT’s front and played a remarkable 62 straight games at center and guard over the course of six seasons with the Mean Green, breaking the NCAA record for consecutive starts of 61 set by Trey Carter of Costal Carolina.
Mose was a first-team All-C-USA selection last season and won’t be easy to replace.
UNT has most of its other key offensive linemen returning, including a rising star in guard Gabe Blair. The Mean Green are hoping that tackle Cole Brown will make it back for the 2023 season after missing the final six games of last season due to injury.
The Mean Green added to that core when they signed a host of transfers, including Paula Vaipulu.
The former Georgia Tech starter looks like a plug-and-play option on the interior. Arkansas State transfer center Ethan Miner will have the chance to take over for Mose, while Texas Tech transfer Larry Moore could also make an impact.
The hope is UNT’s combination of returning talent and transfer additions will make the Mean Green competitive in the trenches in the American.
UNT has an even bigger adjustment to make on defense as it shifts to a 3-3-5 scheme. The Mean Green’s linemen will have to find homes in a new system.
Several of UNT’s top linemen will be back, including Mazin Richards, who played a hybrid defensive end/linebacker spot in coordinator Phil Bennett’s system. Richards finished with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in his debut season with the Mean Green.
He will certainly find a home in UNT’s new scheme. The question is where the Mean Green plug him in. Fatafehi Vailea and Roderick Brown were also productive at tackle.
Vailea was listed at 293 pounds last season, while Brown was 275.
Bennett emphasized speed and quickness on defense. UNT will need more size to hold up in a three-man front.
The Mean Green brought in JUCO transfer Marcus Moore to help with that adjustment. Moore will have the chance to anchor UNT up front defensively at nose tackle.
How that group comes together will be one of the biggest storylines of the season for UNT, which will find out if it’s prepared for a higher level of play along its lines in the American.
