North Texas went through a dramatic transformation defensively over the course of spring practice under coordinator Matt Caponi.
The former Iowa State assistant coach moved the Mean Green into a 3-3-5 scheme that will have UNT playing with one more defensive back on the field this fall.
The focus has been on how the Mean Green will adjust in the secondary for much of the offseason. The better question might be how UNT rebuilds at linebacker around Kevin Wood, who comes in at No. 2 on our list of the most intriguing players on the Mean Green’s roster heading into fall practice ahead of the 2023 season.
UNT lost one of the best players in program history when linebacker KD Davis graduated following last season as the program’s all-time leading tackler with 428 stops.
Asking anyone to replace Davis is way too big of a request. What UNT must hope is that Wood can lead what will be a largely revamped group.
The task is one Wood is particularly well prepared to tackle. The senior has started games in four straight seasons, beginning with his freshman campaign back in 2019.
Wood was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team that season and has been a key contributor for the Mean Green ever since. He started six games last season and finished with 55 tackles.
Only Mazin Richards finished with more tackles among UNT players with 78. Richards moved to defensive end from Devil, the hybrid defensive end/linebacker spot he played last season.
If UNT’s depth chart holds from the end of spring practice, Jordan Brown will start at middle linebacker with Carson Kropp at the outside linebacker spot opposite Wood.
Brown has started one game in his career but does have 78 career tackles. Kropp has yet to start a game for the Mean Green and has played primarily on special teams.
UNT’s linebackers were expected to lead the way for the Mean Green’s defense this season at the outset of spring practice. They still are, but the group looks a whole lot different now that Larry Nixon III left the program and transferred to Auburn.
Nixon finished with 104 stops last season and was set to be UNT’s leading returning tackler.
His departure made the development of converted defensive end Sifa Leota and promising redshirt freshman Ethan Wesloski all the more important.
Wood has set a terrific example for them to follow. He recently joined UNT swimmer Saylor Hawkins in being named to the American Athletic Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
UNT will need Wood to come through, both on and off the field this fall as it makes the move to a new defense.
The Mean Green were expecting their linebackers to be a strength this year. They still have the potential to reach that goal if Wood comes through with a good season and leads the way for a group that will look a whole lot different this fall.
Davis and Nixon are gone after combing for 241 tackles while Richards is moving into a more traditional role as a defensive end.
Wood has been preparing to move into a headline role for UNT’s defense for years.
He’s got his opportunity now. How he fares will be critical for the Mean Green this fall when he will be among the most intriguing players on UNT’s roster.
