North Texas could have one of its most important players back in time for Saturday’s season opener against Cal.
Kevin Wood, a senior linebacker who has missed nearly all of UNT’s fall workouts, returned to practice this week after dealing with an undisclosed injury.
“We hope he’ll be ready,” UNT coach Eric Morris said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “He practiced today. It’s been good to see him slowly work back. He’s a remarkable human being and a remarkable story. He’s resilient and has been through the wringer.
“I find myself feeling sorry for him from time to time. Kevin’s the first one to tell me not to feel sorry for him.”
It’s easy to understand Morris’ inclination. Wood split time with Larry Nixon III at outside linebacker last season and was expected to step into a lead role after Nixon transferred to Auburn.
Wood finished seventh among UNT players with 55 tackles last season. Only defensive end Mazin Richards finished with more among the Mean Green’s returning players with 78.
UNT was expecting Wood to move into a lead role this fall. That’s still the hope heading into the season and a game that could see the Mean Green’s front seven face one of their biggest challenges of the year.
Cal features an experienced and talented offensive line, not to mention running back Jaydn Ott. The sophomore rushed for 897 yards and eight touchdowns on his way to earning Freshman All-American honors last season.
UNT isn’t sure what to expect from Cal, which brought back Jake Spavital as its offensive coordinator in the offseason. No matter what approach the former Texas State coach takes, it’s sure to involve hammering away at UNT in the running game.
Having Wood back would help UNT handle that challenge.
“It’s major,” Richards said of the impact Wood’s return will have. “Kevin’s a veteran with a lot of experience. Having him back will put us at ease. He’s calm and collected on the field and is a good leader.”
Earle, Rogers develop solid relationship
The biggest storyline of the offseason for UNT was a quarterback battle that was settled in fall camp.
The Mean Green elected to go with Stone Earle as their starter while also playing Chandler Rogers.
Earle said Tuesday that he developed a good relationship with Rogers and the rest of UNT’s quarterbacks during an extended battle to take over for Austin Aune.
Aune declared for the NFL draft after last season.
“That’s my boy,” Earle said of Rogers. “Our relationship is great. We talk outside of practice and the locker room.”
Earle said that tight bond extends to all of UNT’s quarterbacks.
Morris credited quarterbacks coach Sean Brophy for creating a productive environment for his players during a competition that also included Jace Ruder.
“They’ve both been great,” Morris said of Earle and Rogers. “Kudos to coach Brophy. He did a great job of knowing that there’s going to be a competition with three guys.
“They’ve been open with each other the whole time.”
Morris encouraging team to stay course
Morris has maintained through the offseason that he has seen steady progress with his team.
That growth has the Mean Green feeling good about their prospects heading into their opener. It’s why Morris has asked his players to stay the course.
He has shared one analogy with his team to describe the work it has done.
“I’m just excited,” Morris said. “We’ve made huge progress in the eight months we’ve been here of creating good daily habits. I don’t think that changes.
“My message this week is we’ve been pounding on a rock day after day after day. Stone workers back in the day pounded on rocks 100 to 150 times. Then, all of the sudden, the 151st time, it splits.”
UNT preparing for mobile QB
Cal was in the same position as UNT when it came to its quarterback spot. The Golden Bears had three players battling for the job late into fall camp before Sam Jackson V won the job.
The TCU transfer is a dynamic athlete who will pose a threat in the running game.
Jackson rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries in two seasons at TCU.
“We have to know where the quarterback is,” Morris said. “We’re going to have to tackle him. That throws a whole new wrinkle into game planning for them.
“We’ve got to be ready for some different things and play good team defense.”
