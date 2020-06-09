Memories came flooding back for Jackie Kerestine on Tuesday, when the North Texas athletic department released its 2020 Hall of Fame class.
The former UNT soccer goalkeeper was included in the group, as were two players in other sports from her five seasons at the school.
Quarterback Derek Thompson and Tristan Thompson, a guard with the UNT men’s basketball team, were also included in the class and were at the school at the same time as Kerestine, who starred for the Mean Green from 2011-15.
Katya Muller-Winslow, who played shortstop for the UNT softball team from 2005-08, was also included in the class that features six players and coaches overall, including Johnny Mata. The former All-Missouri Valley Conference linebacker is the only member of the class whose time at UNT ended before 2008.
Mata played for UNT from 1966-67.
“It’s really cool to see some familiar names on that list,” Kerestine said. “We were all grinding at the same time and crossed paths. It was really cool. All the different sports started to find their way in Conference USA and really stepped up in that time.”
Derek Thompson played for UNT from 2009-13. Tristan Thompson was a standout player for the school’s men’s basketball team from 2008-11, just before UNT joined C-USA.
Tina Slinker, UNT’s all-time winningest coach in women’s basketball, was also included in the class. She guided the program from 1989-2008. The Mean Green won 241 games in 19 seasons under Slinker and played in the Women’s NIT in 2001 and 2002.
Kerestine helped guide UNT to four regular season conference titles and two conference tournament titles during five seasons with the program, including a redshirt year due to a knee injury. She became the first UNT goalkeeper to eclipse 300 saves and 50 wins and holds all the program’s records for goalkeepers.
“Goalkeeper is the most important position on the field. It’s like a quarterback in football or a pitcher in baseball. You can have a great team, but you are not going to win championships if you don’t have a good goalkeeper,” UNT soccer coach John Hedlund said. “Jackie was an incredible athlete and leader. She was able to string championships together during her time at North Texas and set records that will never be broken.”
Kerestine is now an assistant girls soccer coach at Plano West.
“It was surreal,” she said of finding out she was included in the class. “The day you graduate and move on into the next phase in life. To receive that honor brings you full circle, which is a great feeling.”
Derek Thompson guided UNT to a win over UNLV in the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 season and ranks third in UNT history with 7,477 passing yards. He was named the Heart of Dallas Bowl MVP after throwing for 256 yards and two touchdowns in one of just three bowl wins in program history.
Tristan Thompson was equally as important to UNT’s run of success in men’s basketball under Johnny Jones. UNT won at least 20 games in each of Thompson’s four seasons. He ranks fifth in program history with 1,629 career points and was twice named to the All-Sun Belt Conference team
Muller-Winslow was a two-time first-team All-C-USA selection and ranks second in UNT history in hits (222) as well as fourth in runs scored (122).