KeAyla Dove is never sure when she’ll have the chance to see those closest to her with all that is going on in her life.
Several members of the North Texas sophomore’s family lives in the Houston area, while her father is deployed somewhere in the Middle East with the Air Force.
Fortunately for the elite track athlete, she’s found a comfort zone and a mentor as she continues her pursuit of a national title in the shot put.
Dove finished fifth in the NCAA indoor championships in her debut campaign at Sam Houston State under the guidance of Jon Tipton. She followed her coach to UNT when he was hired by new director of track and field Doug Marshall to coach the Mean Green’s athletes who compete in throwing events.
They’re headed back to the national meet, this time to represent UNT. Dove will be among 16 to compete in the shot put on Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center in New Mexico in the indoor national meet.
“I saw the chance to continue my career with coach Tipton here,” Dove said. “I went through the process of getting into the transfer portal. I talked to other schools, but I wanted to be here with him.”
The coach-athlete bond between Dove and Tipton has helped her deal with being away from family.
Dove missed her mother’s birthday and will miss her grandmother’s as well. She’s unsure of exactly where her father is deployed. All she knows is that there is an eight-hour time difference.
Dove has a host of family members who care for her and support her from a distance.
Tipton has made the adjustment to being away from family easier for one of UNT’s top track athletes.
“Relationships matter in this profession,” Tipton said. “We’re going to spend four days in a row on the road. It’s nice to know a little bit about each other. She knows my family and I know hers.
“If she gets to know me, she’ll be willing to trust me. If I get to know her, I’ll trust her.”
Dove has developed that type of bond with Tipton. She can discuss anything with her coach, whether it relates to her track career or not.
“I have learned a lot from him in track, but also outside the sport about how to be a better person,” Dove said. “He’s more than just a coach. He’s a great mentor and role model.”
That bond has helped Dove develop her skills in a sport she found after giving a few others a try.
“I tried soccer and got mud kicked in my eye,” Dove said. “I decided, ‘This is not for me.’”
Dove’s mother signed her up for track when she was 10, largely because her brother wanted to give the sport a try. She quickly found out then that she was a good fit for the throwing events.
“I did it because I was good at it and had fun,” Dove said. “We got to travel and to go to AAU meets in Michigan and Louisiana. I got to meet other athletes.”
Few were as talented as Dove. She won multiple medals at the UIL state track meet while competing for Cypress Lakes High School in Houston.
Dove continued to excel in her freshman season at Sam Houston and hasn’t slowed down a bit since she arrived at UNT. She set a UNT record in the shot put with a toss of 58-3.75 feet and finished second at the Conference USA meet.
She enters the NCAA meet ranked No. 10 in the country.
“North Texas has been a great fit,” Dove said. “It’s been hard to be away from family, but it’s been worth it.”
Dove’s hope now is the success she has enjoyed this season is a sign of what is to come at the national meet.
“We’re going in with the mentality to win it,” Tipton said. “KeAyla hasn’t peaked yet. We haven’t really tried to throw far in training. As we get ready for the national meet, we’re going to start doing things that are going to allow her to throw far when it matters.”
Dove believes she is on track to do exactly that, largely because she elected to follow Tipton to UNT.
“I’ve had a lot of good practice sessions,” Dove said. “That lets me know that everything is working. I have so much left to give and haven’t had that one big throw yet.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.