Burnell scored off an assist from Klein on her first goal before converting her final two goals off assists from Madison Drenowatz. She is the first UNT freshman to score a hat trick since Berklee Peters in 2017 and the 21st player to reach the milestone in program history.
"Her composure in front of the goal is what separates her from an average forward to be a great forward," Hedlund said. "That is what we need up front. She can set everyone up and also put the ball in the net. We have all the speed we need around her."
UNT's main concern heading into the season offensively was developing chemistry among its veterans and newcomers.
The Mean Green felt like they took significant steps in that process in their first two games of the season. Drenowatz has three assists through two games. Klein has two goals and is one of six players with goals this season.
It was a matter of time before Burnell joined the list. She scored twice in three minutes in the second half and etched her name in program history with the goal that gave her a hat trick a few minutes later on a night UNT outshot Oral Roberts 21-8.
"The chemistry is coming together," Klein said. "We knew Kat is that kind of player. I am happy she got that first goal tonight. Her energy, hard work and composure are what we need."
