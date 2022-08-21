UNT-ORU soccer

North Texas forward Kat Burnell scored three goals in the Mean Green's 4-0 win over Oral Roberts on Sunday night.

 UNT sports information

North Texas coach John Hedlund and his veteran players knew it was a matter of time before Kat Burnell established herself as the next in a long line of standout scorers to come through the program.

The freshman from Keller put seven shots on goal Thursday in UNT's season-opening win over Abilene Christian without breaking through.

BRETT VITO

