Kaci Moreka
Buy Now

North Texas offensive lineman Kaci Moreka talks with offensive line coach Randy Clements during a game earlier this season at Apogee Stadium.

 Manny Flores/Advanced Images of Texas

Kaci Moreka didn't need long to realize what was in store for him the remainder of North Texas' season just a few weeks ago.

Cole Brown, one of the anchors of UNT's offensive line, had just gone down with an injury during the Mean Green's loss to UTSA back on Oct. 22.

Kaci Moreka mug

Kaci Moreka 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you