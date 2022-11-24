Kaci Moreka didn't need long to realize what was in store for him the remainder of North Texas' season just a few weeks ago.
Cole Brown, one of the anchors of UNT's offensive line, had just gone down with an injury during the Mean Green's loss to UTSA back on Oct. 22.
"The first thing I thought about was if Cole was good," Moreka said. "Then I wondered if it was going to be me the rest of the game. I had to take a step back when I knew I was going to be the starter. I have definitely prepared for it and was ready."
Moreka has shown that is the case while starting each of the Mean Green's last three games at left tackle. He's expected to be back in the lineup again on Saturday when the Mean Green take on Rice in a critical game for both teams.
UNT (6-5, 5-2 Conference USA) can clinch a spot in the C-USA title game and a rematch with UTSA in San Antonio on Dec. 2 with a win. Rice (5-6, 3-4) has a chance to become bowl eligible by beating the Mean Green.
The Owls haven't played in a bowl game since 2014.
"It would be huge to get to the championship game," UNT coach Seth Littrell said. "That's the mission we set for this season, to have an opportunity to play in the championship game and win a championship."
Dealing with injuries is almost always a part of the process in college football. This season has been no different for UNT, which lost cornerback John Davis Jr. in its opener and a few other key players along the way.
Seeing Brown go down was a key blow that could have set UNT back. He's started 31 games in his career and protected quarterback Austin Aune's back for most of the year.
Moreka has done more than just step in, he's played at a high level.
"Kaci has done a great job of coming in for us," Aune said. "He puts his head down and works. I'm not worried about him being our left tackle. As a quarterback, that's kind of your favorite guy protecting your backside.
"I've got all the confidence in the world in him."
UNT will need Moreka and the rest of its offensive line to be at its best when the Mean Green take on Rice. Littrell named Rice's defensive front as its biggest strength. The Owls have 23 sacks on the year.
Moreka traveled a long way to earn the chance to play a key role against a team like Rice. The former Arington Martin standout started out at Northern Colorado, which competes on the Football Championship Subdivision level.
Moreka was just 250 pounds at the time and lacked the size to attract the attention of major college programs. He spent two seasons at Northern Colorado before transferring to Trinity Valley Community College.
Moreka earned honorable mention all-conference honors in his one season playing at the junior college level and emerged as major college prospect. UNT's coaches thought they'd landed a potential impact player when he signed just before the start of the 2021 season.
The more experience Moreka has gained over the last few months, the more it looks like they were right. He started two games at guard last season and has taken on an even bigger role this year.
"I've made progress over the last year," Moreka said. "I have focused on my technique a lot more. The little things here and there are important. Being a starter and having extra reps in practice has helped me improve."
UNT's coaches and players have quickly become confident that Moreka can help them get to where they want to go this season.
"It's been exciting to watch Kaci grow and get that experience," Littrell said. "He's gone out there and continued to improve each and every week, which is what we all have to do.
"He's been big for us down the stretch."
Moreka's growth bodes well for UNT's future. He's a junior and will be back next season. He's hoping to help send the Mean Green into 2023 on a high note with a big win or two late this year.
UNT can take a step toward that goal by beating Rice to earn a spot in the C-USA title game. Moreka found out he'd play a key role for the rest of the season on the day UNT fell to the Roadrunners 31-27.
He's lived up to the challenge ever since.
"It feels amazing to contribute," Moreka said. "I was playing a little here and there. Playing the whole game is a lot more satisfying."