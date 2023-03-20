North Texas women’s basketball coach Jalie Mitchell is leaving the program after eight seasons.
UNT finished 11-20 in her final campaign after falling to UAB in the opening round of the Conference USA tournament.
The school announced the move on Monday afternoon. Mitchell signed a contract extension that pushed her contract through the 2025-26 season last summer.
“This has been a difficult decision, but I am thankful for the last eight years to lead my alma mater,” Mitchell said in a statement. “I am proud of all that we accomplished and confident that a strong foundation has been laid. I am so grateful to every young woman and staff member who came together and sacrificed to grow this program. I look forward to continuing to support and root for this program moving forward. Forever Mean Green.”
That decision was the disappointing conclusion to the coaching tenure of the greatest player in program history.
Mitchell is a UNT Hall of Famer and the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,764 points. She had her No. 44 jersey retired shortly after he playing career concluded in 2002.
Mitchell guided the Mean Green to a pair of postseason appearances and finished with a 111-127 record.
Only Tina Slinker, Mitchell’s college coach and a member of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame, won more games at UNT with 241.
"I want to express my appreciation to Coach Mitchell for her many contributions to UNT during her playing and coaching career,” UNT athletic director Jared Mosley said. “Her legacy here will forever be remembered as she made a big impact on UNT women's basketball. We wish her the best and look forward to seeing her impact as a coach continue to grow in the next chapter of her career."
UNT handed the program over to Mitchell in the spring of 2015 after a dismal 5-24 campaign, the low point in a turbulent time in program history. The Mean Green had four coaches in eight seasons when Mitchell arrived.
Karen Aston stayed for just one year in 2011-12 before taking over at Texas. Mitchell worked as an assistant under Shanice Stephens and Aston before following Aston to Texas.
Mitchell was a first-time head coach when she arrived at UNT in 2015 and slowly built the program. The Mean Green won 11 games in her first season, more than doubling the five Mike Petersen won in his last year.
UNT snapped a string of 11 straight losing seasons two years later in 2017-18 when the Mean Green finished 17-14.
UNT earned a berth in the Women’s Basketball Invitational the following year and posted the program’s first win in a postseason game beyond a conference tournament. The Mean Green won three straight games in the event before falling to Appalachian State in the final.
Mitchell guided UNT back to the postseason last year, when the Mean Green played in the Women’s NIT. UNT fell to Tulsa in the first round.
School officials wanted to see the program take another step forward this season. The Mean Green are making the jump from C-USA to the American Athletic Conference this summer.
The American is considered a higher-level league. UNT has invested heavily in its women’s basketball program and in athletics across the board and is hoping to be competitive right away.
UNT is now in the market for a new coach to guide a program Mitchell stabilized.
The move to the American is just part of what the program has to sell as it looks for its next coach. UNT also recently opened a new weight room in the Super Pit.
The school is also in the middle of a women’s basketball hotbed in Dallas Fort Worth and has seen several of its other teams take off in the last few years.
UNT’s men’s basketball team won C-USA titles in three straight seasons before that streak ended this year and made the NCAA tournament in 2021. UNT’s softball team made the NCAA tournament for the first time last season.
The school had hoped one of its own could find a similar level of success in women's basketball. Those hopes went unfulfilled and led UNT and Mitchell to part ways as the school prepares to move to the American.
