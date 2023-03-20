Jalie Mitchell out
Buy Now

North Texas women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell will not return next season.

 DRC file photo

North Texas women’s basketball coach Jalie Mitchell is leaving the program after eight seasons.

UNT finished 11-20 in her final campaign after falling to UAB in the opening round of the Conference USA tournament.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0