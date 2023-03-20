Jalie Mitchell, 2023 C-USA tournament
University of North Texas women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell will not return next season. She's shown looking on before the Mean Green's first-round game March 8 in the Conference USA tournament in Frisco. Mitchell's team lost to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

University of North Texas women’s basketball coach Jalie Mitchell is leaving the program after eight seasons.

UNT finished 11-20 in her final campaign after falling to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the opening round of the Conference USA tournament.

Jalie Mitchell and Jordyn Carter
UNT women's basketball coach Jalie Mitchell, right, talks with team member Jordyn Carter during a break in action at the Conference USA tournament. 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

