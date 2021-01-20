North Texas was locked in tight game with UTEP last week as the final seconds rolled off the clock at the Don Haskins Center.
One bucket was all the Mean Green needed to extend their winning streak to open Conference USA play to five games when Jazion Jackson gathered in a pass on the wing.
The sophomore guard didn’t hesitate to hoist a shot from behind the 3-point arc that dropped to help ice a 67-59 win.
The shot marked another step in the right direction for Jackson, a key contributor for UNT who has suddenly rediscovered her shooting touch from deep heading into a series against Old Dominion beginning Friday.
The Mean Green (8-3) are a game back of Rice in Conference USA’s West Division standings at 5-1 heading into their showdown with ODU (5-5, 2-4), at the Super Pit, thanks in part to Jackson.
The former Dallas Skyline standout has hit at least one 3 in each of UNT’s last four games while going 6-for-13 from beyond the arc. That run has boosted her shooting percentage from deep to 43.5% (10 of 23).
That mark is impressive when one considers Jackson’s unsightly 2-for-29 performance from deep last year.
“I have a lot more confidence,” Jackson said. “I’m playing free and being the player I have always been.
“I had a lot going on mentally last year with what I was trying to accomplish on the court.”
Jackson was expected to be one of UNT’s top players from the jump last season after earning all-state honors at Skyline. She met that goal while averaging 5.9 points while starting 22 games.
Jackson just expected more of herself, especially in terms of perimeter shooting.
“Growing up, that was her thing,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “She was a shooter.”
Struggling to get going shooting from deep wasn’t easy for Jackson.
“I knew what was expected of me when I came in,” she said. “When it didn’t go my way, and I didn’t perform the way I should have and the way people expected, it affected me.”
Jackson went to work in the offseason to make sure she’d be ready for the opportunity to hit the type of shot she did in UNT’s win over UTEP. She spent plenty of time in the gym when no one else was around, refining her form.
That work has helped her become a more well-rounded player after depending on her ability to drive to the basket last season. She’s averaging 8.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this year.
Jackson has also been more efficient overall while shooting 42.5% from the field, up from 36.5% last season.
“She definitely put in the work,” Mitchell said. “She is getting back to her roots and is making sure people have to play her honestly.
“She hit a big shot for us. She had the confidence to take it and we had the confidence in her to make it.”
Jackson’s performance from the perimeter has helped UNT become a more potent team offensively. The Mean Green are averaging 74.0 points per game, up from 65.6 last season.
The addition of Quincy Noble is the biggest factor in that jump. The sophomore ranks fourth in C-USA with an average of 18.4 points per game in her first season playing for UNT since transferring from New Mexico.
Jackson’s improvement has helped the Mean Green become a more balanced team around their star. She is among four players who have started at least 10 games this season. All four are averaging at least eight points per game.
“She makes us a more dangerous team by hitting the 3 because we can spread the floor,” Mitchell said. “It opens up driving lanes. I love that she can create for herself and others.”
Jackson credits her growth in part to the support of her coaches and teammates.
“My teammates and coaches believed in me and helped me get on track and playing the way I need to in order to help the team win,” she said.
Jackson reached that goal when she hit her game-clinching shot against UTEP. UNT’s coaches and players believe that shot is a sign of what is to come from Jackson.
“The work she put in the mornings paid off,” Noble said. “We knew she was capable. It’s all about confidence. Now that she has it, the sky is the limit.”