Jazion Jackson had a chance to be the hero or the have a long night to think about coming up short for North Texas on Friday in the Mean Green’s game against Marshall.
The sophomore guard walked away with a smile on her face that left little doubt about the route she took in the Mean Green’s 52-51 win at the Super Pit.
UNT trailed by one after Marshall forward Lorelei Roper scored with 17.6 seconds left to put Marshall up by one.
The Mean Green had one last opportunity and went to N’Yah Boyd, whose 3 was off the mark. Jackson grabbed the rebound and was fouled as she tried to lay the ball up with 0.8 seconds left.
“I felt like we were going to win the game and I was going to make both free throws,” Jackson said. “I had no doubt in my mind. Confidence is all you need. If you have confidence, you can do anything you want to do.”
That included hitting those clutch free throws. Jackson calmly drained both to lift UNT to its fourth straight win, one that pushed the Mean Green to another milestone under coach Jalie Mitchell.
UNT (12-4) moved to 9-2 in Conference USA play, breaking the previous record for C-USA wins in a season set in the 2016-17 campaign. The Mean Green finished 8-10 in league play that year.
UNT is well on its way to posting its best season ever in C-USA, a league it joined ahead of the 2013-14 campaign.
“It was way too close for comfort, but we are at that time of the year,” Mitchell said. “Everyone should be playing their best basketball.”
UNT has leaned on a core of young players who continued to show they are moving toward that goal in their win over Marshall (6-9, 5-8). The Thundering Herd came into the night riding high after handing Rice its first loss in conference play last week.
Quincy Noble posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead UNT. Rochelle Lee also finished with 12 points, while Jackson added 11.
UNT needed every one of those points in a game the Mean Green couldn’t put away until the closing seconds. It looked as if UNT might pull away late after Tommisha Lampkin scored in the paint to give the Mean Green a 50-46 lead with 2:51 left.
That was the last shot UNT hit from the field.
Marshall guard Kristen Mayo hit a 3 with 58 seconds left to pull the Thundering Herd within 50-49. Mayo found Roper under the basket for a layup to put Marshall up.
UNT wasn’t able to work anyone free on its last possession and was forced to settle for Boyd’s jumper. The Mean Green struggled to get shots to fall all night while shooting just 30.5% (18 of 59) from the field. The Mean Green were able to pull the game out anyway after a solid defensive performance.
Savannah Wheeler led Marshall with 16 points, on 4-of-12 shooting. Mayo finished with 10 points for the Thundering Herd.
“We have been focusing on our defense all week,” Jackson said. “The coaches put together a plan and we were able to execute it pretty well.”
It didn’t appear as if UNT would need any late heroics in the early going. The Mean Green opened a double-digit lead in the first quarter when Noble hit a jumper to cap a 10-2 run that gave the Mean Green a 16-6 edge.
Marshall answered with three straight 3s spanning the first and second quarters and closed to within 16-15. That was as close as Marshall would get in the first half.
Destiny Brooks hit a 3 late in the second quarter before Noble added a second to give UNT a 29-22 lead at halftime.
Marshall kept hanging around and made it interesting late before Jackson found herself in a key spot at the end of the game.
“It was huge for Jaz to get that round and hit those free throws,” Mitchell said. “She has been doing that for a while now. I had no worries about her being at the line to finish it off. I was proud of the way we finished and pulled it out.”