North Texas knew heading into spring practice that getting its offense up to speed would be a long-term project.
The first step — and arguably the biggest — will be finding a new quarterback.
The way the Mean Green’s first scrimmage of the spring unfolded on Saturday showed UNT is still a long way from reaching that point. Five quarterbacks saw time over the course of the workout that included approximately 80 plays.
Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers and returning backup Jace Ruder saw most of the time with UNT’s first-team offense.
Both had their moments, as did returning backup Stone Earle in a workout that the Mean Green’s defense controlled most of the way.
“There was good and bad,” UNT coach Eric Morris said. “The defense was better than the offense. We were a little sloppy on offense. We made a couple of big plays but were really bad in the red area and couldn’t punch the ball in.”
The scrimmage was yet another milestone in the leadup to Morris’ debut season as UNT’s coach and provided an opportunity for the Mean Green to see exactly where they are in their development as a team.
Morris and his players saw room for growth, particularly offensively. The Mean Green scored three touchdowns, including one late with their backups on the field.
“We had a decent day offensively, but we can get way better,” wide receiver Roderic Burns said. “Our expectations are high. We have to go back to the drawing board and execute.”
Morris vowed to give all five of his quarterbacks a shot to show what they are capable of over the course of spring practice as the Mean Green search for a way to replace Austin Aune. UNT is in the unusual situation of having five players with at least some experience starting, either with the Mean Green or another school.
That approach didn’t allow any of those quarterbacks to settle into a groove and made it tough for Morris to offer much of an overall evaluation.
“I will have to watch film to see how our quarterbacks did,” Morris said. “There were so many in there today with different groups – the ones, twos and threes. It’s a great evaluation period.”
One of the intriguing aspects of the scrimmage heading in was that it would offer Rogers a chance to show what he has to offer.
Rogers was among the top transfer quarterbacks on the market when he signed with UNT and took the opening series of the scrimmage with the first-team offense. Rogers had his moments, including hitting Texas Tech wide receiver Trey Cleveland for a 14-yard gain but struggled to get UNT’s offense rolling.
“The ball didn’t move great when he was in there,” Morris said. “I will have to go back and study why that is. There are 11 people on offense. It’s not all on the quarterback. You can miss a protection or a call. We missed a couple of checks on offense, where he checked into good calls and the receivers busted. Holistically, he’s progressing and will continue to get better each and every week.”
Rogers threw for 24 yards on the day and was a factor in the running game.
Jace Ruder also saw time with UNT’s first-team offense and might have helped himself more than any other player in the workout. The senior threw for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
The North Carolina transfer, who began the 2021 season as UNT’s starter before being benched, hit Burns for a 25-yard touchdown before connecting with Trey Cleveland for a 46-yard scoring strike.
“Jace has done a good job in the first three weeks of camp,” Morris said. “Without seeing the numbers and his reads, it’s hard to tell how he did, but from a quick view, he was calm, poised and pushed the ball down the field pretty well.”
UNT will continue to sort through its quarterback race over the next few weeks following its first scrimmage of the spring, a workout Morris believes benefitted his team as a whole.
“There is no doubt it’s good to get these guys out there for live reps,” Morris said. “It’s good for us to get these true evaluations, see these guys flying around, tackling and having fun.”
UPDATED -- Final UNT passing stats (unofficial)— Brett Vito (@brettvito) April 8, 2023
Rogers 5-9 for 24 yards
Earle 6-11 for 137 yards, 1 TD
Ruder 4-6 for 93 yards 2 TDs
Gunnell 1-2 for 5 yards
Head 3-7 for 20 yards
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.