There aren’t many players who have seen more over the course of their North Texas careers than linebacker Tyreke Davis.
The fifth-year senior has been a starter since 2018 and played multiple positions for three coordinators now that Phil Bennett has taken over UNT’s defense.
The former Ryan standout thought back following UNT’s first scrimmage of fall practice on Saturday and couldn’t recall a time he has seen the Mean Green come so far so fast.
“We are feeling better about what we are doing and how we are doing it,” Davis said. “Coach Bennett came in and told us how he wants it. The guys bought in. It’s probably been the best progress we have seen with the change in culture and the way guys have bought into the scheme.”
UNT came up with three straight three-and-outs early in the scrimmage that was the centerpiece of the Mean Green Kick Off Celebration.
UNT opened up its scrimmage to fans and later invited them to attend a forum with coach Seth Littrell, a handful of other coaches and athletic director Wren Baker.
The event drew several hundred fans who packed the stands and later the HUB Club in Apogee Stadium.
Baker and several of UNT’s coaches commented on how good it felt to be back together after the COVID-19 pandemic precluded UNT fans and school officials from gathering for similar events last year.
Littrell, UNT men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland and a handful of other coaches spoke about an eventful year in Mean Green sports. McCasland’s team provided the highlight with a postseason run that included a win over Purdue in the NCAA tournament.
The main attraction when it came to Saturday’s event, though, was the football team’s scrimmage that began at Apogee before shifting to the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility due to a storm that blew through Denton.
UNT still managed to get a lot of work in during its first day in pads.
“Overall, it went well,” Littrell said. “There was some great competition on both sides of the ball. We focused on each individual today and kept stressing that everyone has a job to do. How well can you do your job play after play? And how hard can you play?”
Quarterbacks Austin Aune and Jace Ruder continued to split time with the first team offense. Both had their moments. Ruder broke a long touchdown run, while Aune connected with Tommy Bush for a 20-yard touchdown.
UNT’s offense made several plays, but the signs of growth from UNT’s defense were the highlight of the day. Bennett took over a unit that finished last nationally with an average of 522.1 yards allowed per game a year ago.
Cornerback John Davis made a nice play to break up a pass intended for wide receiver Jyraire Shorter in the end zone. That play was just one of the notable moments of the day for UNT’s defense.
“I like the progress we are making defensively,” Littrell said. “It’s night and day. Phil does a good job of not only putting guys in position, but they also understand each call, where the weaknesses are and where teams will attack.
“They are much smarter, are playing hard and are playing together. I am really pleased with where we are going. We still have a long way to go, but we have a chance to be a much better unit this season.”
UNT’s players are quickly growing comfortable with Bennett’s scheme that features a four-man front after playing in a 3-3-5 system last season.
“The scheme will make is tougher to deal with,” defensive end Grayson Murphy said. “Last year we were stagnant when it comes to fronts. This year we are multiple and are moving on the defensive line.”
The more time UNT’s players have spent in the system, the more comfortable they have become. UNT’s players credit Bennett for helping them adjust quickly.
“Coach Bennett has made it simple for us,” defensive end Grayson Murphy said. “That is helping us perform. We are not thinking. We are able to react and play fast. We are in the best position since I have been here.”
Baker addresses realignment
Baker addressed conference realignment in college athletics during the forum following the scrimmage. He said he believes UNT is in a good position and emphasized the importance of strengthening that position moving forward.
“The biggest thing we can do is reach our potential,” Baker said.
Baker among UNT officials who beat COVID-19
Baker acknowledged that he is among the UNT officials who caught COVID-19 last school year. He quickly recovered from the disease and later received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Baker continued to encourage those who haven’t been vaccinated to do so.
Briefly ...
Daizion Carroll is working at center after playing right guard last season. UNT is currently without Manase Mose, last season’s starting center, due to injury. Both will likely start on the interior of UNT’s line this fall. ... Littrell has been pleased with the progress Bush has made in fall camp. “He’s a big kid who can go and get it,” Littrell said. ... Baker said that three of the coaches who participated in the forum panel — McCasland, softball coach Rodney DeLong and women’s golf coach Michael Akers — were approached about other jobs after their respective seasons.